The main problem in Gov. Greg Abbott’s decision Tuesday to lift a statewide order mandating things such as face coverings and restrictions on business capacity lies in what people might hear, rather than what the governor actually said.
Abbott didn’t say the COVID-19 pandemic is over and we should all gather unmasked for group hugs, for instance. He made a point of saying the opposite.
“Make no mistake, COVID-19 has not disappeared,” Abbott said. “But it’s clear from the recoveries, vaccinations, reduced hospitalizations and safe practices that Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed.
“Today’s announcement does not abandon safe practices that Texans have mastered over the past year. Instead, it’s a reminder that each person has a role to play in their own personal safety and the safety of others.”
No doubt, some people will ignore the part about acting with good sense and in the best interest of the community and hear instead that it’s all over. Others will continue safe practices no matter what the state of Texas orders.
That has been the case all along, though, because nobody had been closely enforcing the state-mandated restrictions. No level of government practically could. We have been on the honor system from the beginning.
The core of Abbott’s order was that it’s time for the state of Texas to get out of the COVID management business. People can argue, and will, about whether March was the right time, or whether April or May or August or sometime much later would have been better or that we needed to reach a higher level of herd immunity.
Those are valid arguments, perhaps, but the day was coming and the practical consequences are the same now as they would have been in a month or five months because the virus isn’t going away anytime soon. It likely will be among us for at least years to come.
Abbott’s new order shifts the burden of navigating the pandemic down to local governments and individual people.
Under Tuesday’s order, for example, county judges can reinstate the masking and social distancing rules such as capacity restrictions on businesses if regional hospitalization rates surpass 15 percent for more than seven days straight.
There’s a logic in putting that power in the hands of counties, rather than having it centralized at the state level. It’s just a fact that what’s necessary and proper in Harris or Dallas counties might be overreaching in Brewster and Jim Wells counties.
Galveston County Judge Mark Henry said he would consult with the Galveston County Health District and make a decision about reinstating the restrictions if cases spiked again.
It was unclear Wednesday whether municipalities can enact ordinances mandating masking and distancing rules. It’s certainly not clear they can’t do so. Cities have fairly wide authority to enact rules that locally elected officials believe are necessary to protect the health and safety of residents.
Some school districts assume they can enforce their own rules despite Abbott’s order. Galveston Independent School District, for example, announced Wednesday it would require face coverings for at least the rest of this school year.
Likewise, the University of Texas Medical Branch, which is a state organization operating health care and educational programs, said it would continue requiring masks, as did some community colleges.
If municipal and locally elected leaders believe the governor erred in Tuesday’s order, they should enact their own rules under health and safety codes and enforce them as best they can. That might inspire Abbott, whose disdain for local governance is well known, to attempt to intervene, but that’s an entirely different conversation.
The main onus in Abbott’s order will fall on business operators, who face either abandoning COVID protocols or enforcing them on their own customers.
That’s not an ideal situation, perhaps. Business owners frequently want the government to take the burden of enforcing rules. The classic example is rules against smoking. It’s less awkward for a business owner to tell customers the city has banned smoking than it is to enforce a house rule.
For practical purposes, though, business operators were obliged to enforce the state’s rules under the emergency order Abbott lifted Tuesday. There was no police effort to enforce the mask orders, for example. Business operators themselves had to deal with people who didn’t want to follow the state rules. They would have been on the hook for the fines associated with infractions, had anybody been doing any enforcement.
At least now, business operators can set and enforce their own rules, and maybe even file trespassing complaints against people who refuse to abide by them.
That might be part of why some business owners welcomed the change.
Abbott’s order also puts new onus on individual people. There’s no doubt the state order made it more comfortable to mask up in public, made that feel less like a political statement.
Doing so isn’t a political statement, though, any more than abiding by traffic laws is.
It’s just the right thing to do.
Abbott’s order leaves us all to decide where we’re comfortable going, where we want to avoid and whether we’re willing to take reasonable steps to keep ourselves and others safe.
That’s right were we’ve been from the beginning.
• Michael A. Smith
Editor’s note: The Daily News will continue requiring its employees and anyone else entering its building to wear face coverings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.