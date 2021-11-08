Not all that long ago, we were afraid that in-person school might take quite a while to return. The delta variant of the coronavirus was running rampant, and COVID-19 cases were spiking. Not only that, but they were appearing in younger people.
As Texas school districts sparred with the governor over mask mandates, some parents were keeping their children out of school, fearing for their health and well-being.
That means allowing parents back into campus buildings for book fairs, pep rallies, field days and student performances, for example, and easing up on mask requirements at schools that had them. And some schools will return to sit-down, in-cafeteria breakfasts from the pandemic-instigated grab-and-go meal format.
In most districts, less than 0.2 percent of students have COVID. For example, only six Texas City students, eight Galveston students, four Santa Fe students and 32 of 40,000 Clear Creek students have active COVID cases, according to the most recent district data.
The pandemic isn’t over, no matter how much people want or believe it to be. The county’s top health official, Dr. Philip Keiser, while advising against throwing caution to the wind, said it makes sense for schools to rethink their pandemic protocols — so long as they remain flexible and respond appropriately should cases start to rise again.
Keiser warned that could happen once the holidays are upon us, and people are gathering again in homes and also at large holiday-themed events.
But the introduction of vaccinations for children ages 5 through 11 could help stem that tide.
It’s a good place to be. Things are looking up. We still have to be vigilant, but we’re moving closer to a more normal-feeling kind of normal now. We just need to stay vigilant and nimble enough to pivot when needed.
The road ahead may have its twists and turns, and maybe it’ll buckle here and there. But at least it’s the right one.
Margaret joined The Daily New in December 2019, bringing more than 20 years of editorial experience to the team. A Philadelphia native, she lives in Galveston County with her husband, Steve, and their dog Nanook.
