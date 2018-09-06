Saturday is the 118th anniversary of the Great Storm, which destroyed Galveston and environs in early September 1900 and remains today the deadliest natural disaster in U.S. history.
Thursday marks the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Ike, which destroyed Bolivar Peninsula, and flooded about 75 percent of Galveston Island, along with many other parts of the county with massive storm surge. Ike is the reference point for disaster that most people around here use today.
Labor Day marked a year since Hurricane Harvey brought disastrous flooding to the Galveston County mainland.
None of this is news, but it serves as a reminder that the 2018 hurricane season is far from over. If fact, this period from mid-August to late October is peak hurricane season. Monday is the absolute statistical peak in the frequency of Atlantic tropical cyclones.
That’s always worth repeating but maybe especially so this year because the early part of the season had been so quiet. The Atlantic had been so relatively quiet this year that the National Weather Service reduced its predictions of how many tropical storms and hurricanes would form this season.
There were meteorological reasons for the season’s slow start — things such as dry air and dust from the Sahara Desert that made conditions unfavorable for cyclones to develop, according to the weather service.
National Hurricane Center forecast maps late this week, however, are looking a lot more like what the hurricane-obsessed among us are accustomed to seeing this time of the year.
On Thursday, the remnants of Gordon were moving over Arkansas; Florence was a hurricane on the way to becoming a major storm and tracking toward the U.S. East Coast; a tropical system just west of the Cape Verde Islands was almost certain to become at least a tropical storm; and a tropical wave was moving west across Africa toward the warm waters off the coast.
The Daily News, and the weather service, always have cautioned against putting too much stock in annual predictions about how active a hurricane season is likely to be.
Federal weather forecasters have gotten very skilled at making general predictions about the season. What they can’t do far in advance, however, is tell us where any of those storms are going to end up.
The fundamental truth is that it matters very little whether four or 40 storms form in the Atlantic or Gulf of Mexico if none of them come here. Likewise, all that really matters is one that does.
The only rational assumption in hurricane country is that one or more of them will make landfall somewhere close enough to cause trouble. And so, the only prudent thing to do each season is to prepare as if a hurricane will happen sometime before the season ends.
The single most important thing you can do before that one storm appears is to get your family together and make a plan.
Start your plan by making lists of things you want to do and supplies you’ll need.
Think in terms of needs — what you will need, what your family will need, your pets, your house.
Think about essentials — special medications and foods, contact lenses and insurance papers.
What does your car need? Will it hold up to creeping along for hours in heavy traffic and blistering heat? Are the tires good? Is the spare? Is there a spare? A jack? A handle? Do you know how to use them?
The bottom line is that hurricane season really gets rolling late in the summer, mid-August through October. If you’ve not prepared, it’s time.
• Michael A. Smith
