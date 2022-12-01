Shopping locally is a community investment

Shopping locally has benefits for home-grown businesses and the larger community, including schools and our neighbors who depend on local jobs.

 The Daily News/File photo

With each click of a mouse this shopping season, you are missing a golden opportunity to help your community grow, as well as to discover the hidden gems among wonderful local businesses.

A solid community is built upon a solid foundation of economic opportunity, excellent schools and many locally owned businesses. Shopping online with out-of-state firms not only hurts Texas, but your local community as well. Your shopping decisions can undermine the economic viability of your friends and neighbors.

Leonard Woolsey: 409-683-5207; leonard.woolsey@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription