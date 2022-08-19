Texas City ISD kicks off dual language two-way program

Abelardo Flores teaches his kindergarten class in Spanish at Heights Elementary School in Texas City on Thursday. Flores is part of the school district’s new dual-language program.

Texas City public school administrators and educators should be commended for developing the dual-language two-way program that has started at Heights Elementary with plans expand to other district schools.

The program places about 24 students in each classroom, 12 fluent Spanish-speaking students and 12 fluent English-speaking students.

