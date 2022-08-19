Texas City public school administrators and educators should be commended for developing the dual-language two-way program that has started at Heights Elementary with plans expand to other district schools.
The program places about 24 students in each classroom, 12 fluent Spanish-speaking students and 12 fluent English-speaking students.
The students learn each other’s languages together in the class.
One class teaches language arts and math in Spanish, and one class teaches language arts and social studies in English.
It’s easy to underestimate the benefit to students and the good sense and courage it took for educators to begin the program.
The nativist, English-only movement that roiled Texas years ago has been mostly quiet lately. But the politics around Spanish-speaking students being in Texas public schools is in many ways more toxic than ever.
By creating this program, Texas City ISD put the best the interests of the students above the politics, as should always be the case.
And the benefits are clear. In fact, learning another language is one of the most beneficial things a person can achieve. It does everything from boost mental acuity to increase a person’s lifetime earning potential.
The people of Texas City deserve some commendation, too.
Registration for the bilingual program opened up and quickly filled up earlier this year, officials said.
“Our community is really excited about this program,” Tony Furman, director of special programs at the district, said.
“We are really excited to see the growth after a year of preparation.”
