Monday is the last day to register to vote if you want to have a say in the outcome of the Nov. 2 elections. It’s also the deadline for updating your address information to vote.
High Island and Santa Fe will vote on school bond issues, and there are council seats to fill in Santa Fe and Dickinson and a school board seat in Galveston. Beyond those local questions, there are eight state constitutional amendment propositions to address. Yes votes on these questions would:
1. Allow certain professional sports team charitable organizations to conduct raffles at rodeo venues;
2. Authorize a county to issue bonds to fund infrastructure and transportation projects and prohibit them from pledging more than 65 percent of the cost with property taxes;
3. Prohibit all Texas governments from limiting religious services or organizations, even during a pandemic;
4. Change the eligibility requirements for judicial positions, requiring all judges to be residents of Texas and citizens of the United States, among other requirements for specific positions;
5. Authorize a commission to investigate complaints against candidates running for judicial office, as well as seated judges;
6. Allow residents of nursing facilities, assisted-living facilities or state-supported living centers to designate an essential caregiver who may not be prohibited from visiting the resident, even during a pandemic;
7. Extend tax ceilings for surviving spouses of disabled individuals as long as the spouse is over 55 and resides at the home; and
8. Authorize a 100 percent exemption from property taxes for a surviving spouse of a member of the armed services killed or fatally injured in the line of duty.
If you still need to register or update your address, you can find the necessary forms at any Galveston County tax office or online at galcotax.com under the Voter Registration Information link.
If you’d like an application to be emailed to you — it’s too late to have it snail-mailed — you can contact the Voter Registration Department toll free at 1-888-976-2280. Mailed registrations must be postmarked by Monday.
To be eligible, you must be a United States citizen; a resident of Galveston County; at least 18 years old on Election Day; not be a convicted felon; and not have been declared by a court to be totally or partially mentally incapacitated.
Early voting for the Nov. 2 election begins Oct. 18. The last day to request a mail-in ballot is Oct. 22. You can see a sample ballot at galvestonvotes.org.
Government on all levels works best when those being governed have a say in how they are governed and by whom. You have that opportunity. Register now, do your homework on the issues, races and candidates, then get out and vote Nov. 2.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
