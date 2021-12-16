“It’s safe to say that omicron is here, as we expected,” Dr. Philip Keiser, local health authority, said recently in a news release.
And, it’s safe to say that COVID-19 is still here and from the looks of it, is here to stay, at least as an endemic worry like the flu.
The omicron variant was first reported by the World Health Organization on Nov. 24. It’s the fastest-spreading variant to date, with a doubling time — how long it takes for the number of cases to double — ranging from two to three days.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the first case of omicron reported was Dec. 1, and as of Dec. 8, a total of 22 states had identified at least one omicron variant case, including some that indicate community transmission. So far, there have been three confirmed cases in Galveston County.
There’s some indication the variant is less likely to make people seriously ill, but it shouldn’t be taken lightly. And although omicron is making headlines, the delta variant is still making people ill.
The takeaway is that every one of us should remain vigilant in the fight against COVID.
We’re in peak holiday time. So, that means parties, potlucks at the office and holiday gatherings with our family and friends in close quarters, as well as shopping at crowded malls and stores for those last-minute gifts, are perfect opportunities for COVID to begin spiking again.
It’s still true that inoculation is the best defense against COVID, as well as masking, increasing ventilation in tight spaces, testing, quarantining when diagnosed or feeling sick and isolation, to slow the transmission of delta and omicron, and to protect against severe illness and death from COVID-19.
In Galveston County, anyone eligible for the COVID vaccine is encouraged to get vaccinated, the district said. Getting tested also is important if you feel that you’ve been exposed or are experiencing any COVID symptoms.
With more than 350,000 residents in the county, so far more than 250,000 county residents have received at least one dose of a vaccine, and almost 195,000 are fully vaccinated, according to the district. As of Thursday, 554,078 tests have been administered in Galveston County.
There’s no other way to say it, the best way to keep you and yours safe during this pandemic is to take advantage of the vaccine. If you’ve gotten the vaccine but not the booster, then make that an early Christmas gift to yourself.
We’re fortunate in Galveston County that we have access to various health organizations offering the vaccine to keep our communities safe. That’s why we applaud our health agencies for not only providing that service, but for keeping us in the know as it relates to the various variants and information on how to prevent this deadly disease.
Yes, we know we’re weary of COVID-19 and all that comes with it. It’s going to take a collective effort from all of us — not just the health experts, but each and every person — to remain vigilant and do our part to keep the number of cases down and to get to some sort of herd immunity.
Vaccination is a gift that keeps giving. And, the best part is that it won’t cost you a thing to give this gift. It’s the right thing to do — and a smart one, too.
• Angela Wilson
