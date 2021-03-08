Making teachers a priority in COVID-19 vaccination efforts was long overdue. Most Texas teachers, along with doctors, nurses and first responders, have been on the front lines of the pandemic, working in classrooms to keep public education going under the most challenging circumstances.
President Joe Biden last week announced teachers should be prioritized as part of nationwide vaccination efforts. The Texas Department of State Health Services last week announced health providers should immediately begin offering vaccinations to teachers.
From the earliest days of the pandemic, it was clear remote education wasn’t working. Despite the noblest of efforts, some students didn’t have access to technology needed for remote learning. Parents trying to do their own work didn’t have the skills or the time to help the stumbling system along. At-risk students were falling through the cracks and even the strongest students struggled, as The Daily News reported.
It always was clear teachers were essential workers, and the pandemic inspired a new appreciation of them we shouldn’t soon forget. But when it came to COVID vaccines, educators in Texas certainly weren’t considered essential.
When Texas began distributing COVID-19 vaccines Dec. 14, it made sense to allow essential workers to go first. Doctors, nurses and first responders were rightfully first in line. But not teachers.
On Dec. 21, a week after distribution began, the Texas Department of State Health Services expanded eligibility to include Texans 65 and older and those with chronic medical conditions. Although some educators fell into high-risk categories with chronic conditions including cancer, heart problems, obesity and diabetes, Texas teachers at large still weren’t a priority.
“If [educators] weren’t being pushed back to what we feel are unsafe circumstances, then there wouldn’t be a problem with us waiting to get the vaccine,” Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina told KERA News in a Feb. 10 report.
A lot of the conversation around when to vaccinate teachers had centered on whether students can infect adults with the coronavirus, Molina told KERA News. But educators come in contact with hundreds of other adults in the buildings where they work, she argued.
“Those are the people who are going to be spreading [COVID-19],” she said. “And we want to make sure all of our educators are safe. Not just our teachers. We want lunchroom personnel, our hall monitors, our secretaries — everybody who works in our schools is important, and we want them protected.”
When Biden made the announcement, Galveston County health officials immediately got to work. Last week, the University of Texas Medical Branch was confirming appointments with teachers who would otherwise not have been eligible for vaccination. County health officials say they believe they’ve devised a system using the county waiting list and vaccination hub that will result in most local teachers and school staff members being inoculated within the next week.
After fighting so hard for it, it’s now up to Texas teachers to get vaccinated.
Oddly, in states including California, vaccination isn’t enough to make teachers ready to return to physical classrooms, according to the Los Angeles Times.
Educators in the Los Angeles teachers union have said they want to see coronavirus infection rates drop significantly in communities served by the union before they return. Similarly, the San Francisco teachers union insisted all areas of the city be low-risk zones for at least two weeks before any schools reopen, according the San Francisco Chronicle.
In Texas, availability of vaccinations and continued pandemic protocols should be enough to inspire confidence about the safety of teaching in physical classrooms, where teachers and their students should be.
• Laura Elder
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.