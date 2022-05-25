Galveston County reflected on the tragic Santa Fe school shooting only two weeks ago. In that shooting, eight high school students died at the hands of another teenager. Two teachers died in the attack.
Tuesday, an 18-year-old man walked into an elementary school, taking 21 innocent lives, 19 students and two teachers
America, we have a problem — and the political finger-pointing will not stop the senseless carnage.
We live in a nation with a constitutionally protected right to bear arms. Our founding fathers wanted citizens to be able to protect themselves against the threat of foes and even their government.
But this principle is based on a civilized nation. Never did our founding fathers imagine the need to arm elementary school children against a foe.
Tuesday's shooting in Uvalde is the 27th school shooting in 2022. Read that again. Yes, 27 school shootings since children returned from the Christmas and New Year break.
We need to ask ourselves whether America is becoming uncivilized.
Most readers grew up with parents and grandparents who owned guns. And for most of us, guns were treated with high respect — the dangers drilled into us.
Some of us even carried rifles in the rear window of a pickup truck during hunting season, casually parking them in the high school parking lot.
And never did anyone consider this dangerous — nor would anyone consider walking into a school and shooting the students.
Most Daily News readers know people who are highly respectful of their guns and practice safeguards. Americans instinctively understand guns in the wrong hands are dangerous. We don't need a sermon, thank you.
But something is changing in America — and we need to be honest with each other.
Yes, the statement "guns don't kill people; people kill people" is generally true.
But this does not answer the question of why are we suddenly shooting the most innocent among us? Are we morally damaged? Have we lost respect for the value of life?
What is changing?
Simply blaming mental health is overly broad and not helpful in leading to a solution. Anyone who holds such low regard for innocent children will certainly be considered mentally ill by most.
So where do we go? Where do we start? And let's go into this knowing that taking away the right for a citizen to own a gun legally is a non-starter.
This weekend the National Rifle Association is holding its national convention up the road in Houston. And if it ever needed a moment to step forward and get involved for the good of a nation, this is it.
Americans, and Texans, have already lost too many children to school shootings.
Now is the time for the NRA to own this issue — productively, moving our nation forward. Find a way. Pour your deep resources into being a good steward of our constitutional rights before society builds up enough scar tissue and resolve to make a constitutional change.
The precedent for limiting our rights is there. Courts restrict our freedom of speech — the time, place, and manner, for example.
Even this newspaper is held to a legal standard and faces consequences for negligently and knowingly publishing information that's untrue.
And both sides of this argument need to spare us scare tactics. No, you are not coming to take all the legal guns from citizens. Not going to happen.
You might as well try to change the colors of the American flag. Few Americans will extend such trust to their government — it's baked into our DNA.
Most guns are legal, accessible and plentiful across our nation. But the problem is when guns move from protection — as our founding fathers intended — to weapons used to take innocent lives.
America is armed to the teeth. We need meaningful actions now. Yes, our books are full of laws — many enforced with different levels of teeth.
And we need to close the legal loopholes that allow guns into the hands of the unfit to turn this tide of unprecedented violence.
We also need a change of heart and resolve to positively and meaningfully address school mass shootings. Doing nothing gets us the same outcome.
Better managing legal and illegal guns are only one part of our challenge. Lack of mental health care, the pervasive stock of unlawful guns and a society increasingly hesitant to hold each other accountable all are part of the problem.
And yes, assault rifles can take more lives, but any gun with a bullet is lethal in the wrong hands. This problem is more complicated than how many bullets are in a magazine.
Prolific shootings are a result of both a people and a gun problem.
Our constitution is a remarkable document filled with aspirations for freedom, self-destiny, and trust in others. Few documents in history place so much trust in its citizens.
But today, one could argue we are not only letting our founding fathers down, but our children.
Come on, America. If we can't come together on behalf of our children, then losing our constitutional rights is a real possibility. And that, too, would be a tragedy for our nation.
• Leonard Woolsey
(1) comment
Guns aren't the problem. It's true that we have a completely irrational number of guns and mostly for the wrong reasons, and I support the same common-sense gun restrictions that most Americans have always supported. But guns are just a symptom of the problem. The problem is America. Mass murder and massacres aren't an aberration - they are the norm in our nation. They always have been. Read your history.
Our nation is bathed in blood - whether it's the murder and enslavement of our indigenous population, or of the populations of Africa, or the ethnic Mexicans or Chinese, or lynchings, or massacres of entire neighborhoods and towns, or the many, many, schoolhouse massacres (the first and worst occurred in 1927), I could go on - it's the character of Americans, specifically American males, to kill.
We are the only first-world nation that has this problem. And, as much as we murder each other, we kill ourselves at an even greater rate. There is a rot at the core of the American character. There is a systemic mental illness present in our society, our institutions, our masculinity - and even in our children.
I don't know what the solutions are, but I do know that we will never get past these horrific crimes until we can admit that this is OUR problem. This is a problem with America and Americans. We need to recognize that fact, quit hiding behind the juvenile masks of pride and exceptionalism, and get some help.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.