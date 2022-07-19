At a legislative hearing in Austin last week, lawmakers from both parties grumbled about the murky costs of Operation Lone Star, Gov. Greg Abbott’s exorbitantly expensive election-year effort to crack down on unauthorized border crossers.
Sen. Charles Perry, a Lubbock Republican, complained that information prepared by legislative staff for Tuesday’s Senate Finance Committee hearing didn’t include a breakdown of the program’s spending, while Sen. Chuy Hinojosa, D-McAllen, said he’d heard that Operation Lone Star’s price tag was $4 billion — or maybe $5 billion.
“Which is it?” Hinojosa, vice chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, asked state budget officials. “The numbers keep shifting.”
Sen. John Whitmire, a Houston Democrat, voiced another pressing concern: “My question would be, where does this end?”
It’s a critically important question that should worry all Texans as Operation Lone Star drags into its 17th month. Launched in March 2021 and touted by Abbott as a plan to stop drugs and unauthorized immigrants from crossing the Mexican border into Texas, Operation Lone Star has become a multibillion-dollar boondoggle plagued by ever-ballooning costs, dubious claims of success and a Justice Department investigation into alleged civil rights abuses.
Abbott is overreaching his authority. Immigration enforcement is a federal, not state, responsibility. Yet, Abbott earlier this month declared the state is under invasion by unauthorized immigrants and ordered state police to begin detaining them and returning them to the Mexican border.
We were encouraged by state lawmakers’ tough questions about Operation Lone Star. They should keep asking them, and demand that Abbott prove the program is working before spending more money on it. If they aren’t satisfied with the answers, they should turn off the funding spigot.
Rampant spending under Operation Lone Star is chewing into the budgets of other state agencies as Abbott diverts tax dollars appropriated by the Texas Legislature for other state needs into Operation Lone Star accounts.
In May, Abbott shifted $210 million from the state’s Health and Human Services Commission and $160 million from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The Washington Post reported that the budget swaps included $1 billion in federal money intended to help the state battle the coronavirus, which has killed more than 89,000 Texans.
Amid questioning from lawmakers about Operation Lone Star’s cost to taxpayers during last week’s Senate Finance Committee hearing, a staffer for the Legislative Budget Board put the program’s current price tag at about $4.1 billion and counting.
Sarah Hicks, Abbott’s budget and policy director, told lawmakers that amount includes $750 million for border barriers, $100 million in payments to local governments and another $1.5 million to pay for 121 chartered buses to give about 4,400 migrants free rides to Washington, D.C.
But that’s not the end of it — not by a long shot. Texas Military Department brass told lawmakers they’ll need another $1.35 billion to keep thousands of Texas National Guard troops at the U.S.-Mexico border for another year as part of Operation Lone Star.
“This amount of money is not sustainable,” Hinojosa told our board last week.
Nor is it justifiable. The disturbing lack of transparency about Operation Lone Star’s costs has also muddied the program’s metrics for success. A Texas Tribune/Pro Publica investigation published in March showed Abbott’s administration withheld or distorted facts about his border crackdown and was unable to substantiate some of its supposed accomplishments.
The report found administration had credited Operation Lone Star for immigrant apprehensions made by local police before the operation began. The Texas Department of Public Safety had also counted arrests hundreds of miles from the border in areas not included in the operation’s mission.
Polls show that immigration policy is high on voters’ list of concerns this election year. However, Abbott’s overtly political and spare-no-expense approach deserves greater scrutiny from lawmakers who are understandably worried that the program has become a black hole for taxpayers.
We find it curious that the Abbott administration’s request for another billion-plus dollars to sustain his hardline immigration strategy came on the heels of polling this month that showed his lead over Democrat Beto O’Rourke in the gubernatorial race had shrunk from double-digits to six points.
As Texas struggles to contain an ever-growing surge at the border, it needs a leader who will work with the federal government to meet the challenge. If Abbott won’t rein in Operation Lone Star and prove that it is working, the legislature should do it for him.
