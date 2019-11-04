It’s Election Day. Don’t forget to do your part.
While there are no real marquee races among candidates for public office, there are many important decisions for voters to make — amendments to the state constitution, propositions to issue public debt and proposed city charter changes.
Voters across the state will pass judgment on 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. One of those should be of great interest to residents of the Texas Gulf Coast. Proposition 8 provides for the creation of a flood infrastructure fund that the Texas Water Development Board could use to finance projects after a disaster.
The proposed fund, financed with $793 million from the state’s rainy day fund, was designed to promote projects across widespread areas, replacing a piecemeal approach.
As we have pointed out, especially along Clear Creek, which forms much of the border between Galveston and Harris counties, flooding does not follow county lines. But, in the past, the two counties have not always been on the same page about keeping the creek free of debris.
The same lack of coordination in dealing with flooding has been true on the state level.
Meanwhile, voters in Texas City will decide 18 proposed changes to the city’s charter.
The 18 ballot propositions represent the first real review of the city’s charter since 1995, according to members of the charter review committee. The items run the spectrum from salaries for commissioners and the mayor to cleaning up out-of-date ordinances.
The city of Friendswood is asking voters to decide about issuing $76.7 million in bond debt to pay for a range of capital improvements.
Voters must decide whether to issue $2 million for the public works facility off Blackhawk Boulevard; $9.1 million for a public safety building and a new fire station and training field; $9 million for the municipal community center; $7.6 million for improving streets and roads; $8 million for parks, trails and recreational facilities; and $41 million for stormwater drainage and flood control improvements along Clear Creek.
And in Galveston, two candidates — incumbent Ken Jencks and Mindy Lakin — are vying for the District 7-G post on the public school board of trustees.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and voters can cast ballots at any of the county voting locations. See page A8 for a list of those.
• Daily News Editorial Board
