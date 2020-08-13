People passing by The Daily News building last night might think we’ve begun Mardi Gras celebrations a little early this year or are honoring Ball High School.
Beginning Thursday, the wall facing Interstate 45 and greeting people traveling onto the island was bathed in purple, gold and white lights, traditional colors of the pre-Lenten celebration and the island high school.
Although we’re always ready for Mardi Gras and to honor Ball High School, these lights illuminate a different worthy cause — a national celebration of the 19th Amendment, which granted women the right to vote 100 years ago this month.
We are a little early getting started with that.
The amendment officially became part of the U.S. Constitution on Aug. 26, 1920, when U.S. Secretary of State Bainbridge Colby certified that it had been ratified by three-fourths of the states.
In recognition of the historic event, the 2020 Women’s Vote Centennial Initiative is urging Americans to celebrate this milestone of American democracy on Aug. 26 by illuminating everything “from state capitols to skyscrapers to bridges to city halls” in the official colors of the U.S. suffrage movement. Coincidentally, those are purple, gold and white.
But some groups, including The Daily News, decided to begin marking the 100th anniversary on Aug. 18. On that day in 1920, the Tennessee Legislature voted to ratify the amendment and gave the three-quarters of states needed for the amendment to become the law of the land.
So, we thought it appropriate to turn our lights on early, to promote the event and encourage others in Galveston County to illuminate buildings and to note the fact that events of August 1920 were just the culmination of a struggle that had begun in earnest almost 100 years before.
Texans, for example, could rightly have begun celebrating on June 28 last year. The Texas Legislature, to its great and enduring credit, had ratified the 19th Amendment on that day in 1919. Texas was the first Southern state to do so.
But the roots of the U.S. suffrage movement are much deeper. Many sources begin the timeline in July 1848, when women “first organized and collectively fought for suffrage at the national level,” according to the National Park Service.
As is the case with most social justice movements, it was a long and sometimes bitter struggle marked by events sufficient to inspire and shame contemporary Americans.
Perhaps the most remarkable thing revealed in efforts to recognize this benchmark event, which enfranchised about 50 percent of the nation’s adult population, was how little any of us really knew about it.
So beginning with this and continuing on until Aug. 26, The Daily News will make a special effort to publish what we’ve learned about this fascinating part of American history, its key events, its heroes and martyrs and aspects of it that inform social justice movements underway now.
We urge others to join in the learning and to join the official “Forward Into Light” celebration by illuminating buildings in purple, gold and white on Aug 26.
We also invite and encourage readers to submit guest columns and letters about their own experiences related to passage of the 19th Amendment and about how they have benefited from it.
• Michael A. Smith
Editor’s note: The headline is the official slogan of the U.S. suffrage movement.
