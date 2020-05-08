Do you know a young professional or leader under the age of 40? If so, Friday is the deadline to nominate that person for the prestigious 40 Under 40 awards presented by The Daily News.
It would be unfair to say these people represent the future — because so many represent the important and great things already going on in communities throughout Galveston County.
Individuals need not be CEOs or founders of industry. Nor do they need to be well known to the public. What they need to be is bright, forward-thinking and actively making an important difference in their chosen fields — ice cream maker to pastor, IT manager to financial advisor.
Each of these, and many more, are opportunities to shape their work and those around them for the better.
Again, the deadline for making nominations is 5 p.m. Friday, May 15.
Don’t let this opportunity slip by. And know that by making this nomination, you could potentially change a person’s life.
Nominating is easy. Simply visit The Daily News online and complete the easy nomination form.
Finalists will be selected from the entire pool of qualifying nominations by a select group of local professionals independent from The Daily News.
Finalists will be announced in a full-color magazine distributed to Daily News readers and subscribers on July 22.
To paraphrase Ron Burgundy of “Anchorman” fame, this is kind of a big deal. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to recognize the best and brightest of Galveston County.
• Leonard Woolsey
