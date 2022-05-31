Today is the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season.
If you have not prepared a plan for what your family will do if a hurricane threatens this area, you are already behind the curve.
Forecasters are predicting an active season.
They typically do. It’s better to be guilty of overestimating than underestimating, we suppose.
The fact is predictions are more useful as distractions than planning tools.
The only rational bet is that a hurricane will happen and it will be the worst the world has ever seen. You need to plan accordingly.
You need to decide what you will do if local authorities call for an evacuation.
Our position always has been that unless you are among a small cadre of essential people, you should heed the call to evacuate.
You should make yourself familiar with the county’s ZIP code-based evacuation plan. The plan calls for people living nearest the Gulf to evacuate first and so on.
We published copies of the plan today in our annual hurricane guide.
You need to consider whether you have the means to evacuate or whether you will need help doing that.
Most cities in the county offer some sort of assistance for people who can’t get themselves out of harm’s way. You can and should register in advance for that assistance.
Check the hurricane guide online for registration information specific to each city and unincorporated parts of the county.
It’s important to register before a hurricane threatens so emergency managers will have an accurate idea of how many people will need help.
You need to know what you’ll do with pets or other animals in your care.
Don’t plan to leave them behind. Far too many people did that during Hurricane Ike. A lot of animals died alone and terrified because of it.
Those that survived created one more problem for emergency responders to deal with.
Some cities will evacuate you and your pets, some will not. Now is the time to determine the case where you live.
If you own property and have never been through a hurricane, you need to learn how to secure your property. Do you have the tools and skills to board up the windows or will you need to hire someone for that? Do you know how and where to shut off the water and natural gas?
If you rent, you need to know whether your landlord will secure the place or whether that’s up to you.
The point is, there’s a lot to consider, a lot to know.
Sometimes, you have days to watch a hurricane move from the Atlantic to the Gulf and days to think about what to do.
You can’t count on that, however. Some pretty nasty storms can form very near the coast and be on you before you know it.
Other times, you’ll think for days you are safe and then find very late you’re not.
The season starts today. Your planning already should be done.
• Michael A. Smith
