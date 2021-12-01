The biggest threat apparent so far from the omicron variant of coronavirus emerging in Africa, Europe and elsewhere is overacting in ways that would undermine the U.S. economy.
Fortunately, the Biden administration so far is not advocating an attempt to return to the pseudo-lockdowns of 2020.
Whether those restrictions on civic and commercial life — selectively forcing some businesses to close, barring some gatherings — did anything much to flatten the curve is a matter of debate.
What’s not is whether they kicked the legs from under people’s lives and livelihoods, setting some of them back so far they will not recover. That did happen.
The central fact of omicron is the same as with the delta variant and original variant that emerged somehow in China in late 2019.
It’s an infectious pathogen that will kill some people and make many others seriously ill, which might overwhelm hospitals.
The most effective public response to that threat also is the same as it has been for some time.
The first step is to get vaccinated or to get a booster.
Although there’s another familiar thread running through news about omicron — it’s too new to predict much about — there’s no evidence yet that widely available vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna aren’t highly effective at preventing serious illness or death from it.
In fact, a report this week from South Africa, where the variant first was detected, shows the Pfizer vaccine is about 90 percent effective for people inoculated three times, which is only slightly lower than for the delta variant.
The central fact of this public health threat is the same as with many others, including polio and smallpox — vaccines can prevent people from getting seriously ill or dying.
And there’s a second important reason for being inoculated — it helps prevent spreading the virus from one person to another or to many others.
There has been some speculation about how likely people with breakthrough infections are to spread the virus, along with some conspiracy theory suggesting vaccinated people might somehow be more likely to spread the virus.
But a study published Wednesday by researchers at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health suggests neither is true.
“Breakthrough COVID-19 cases in vaccinated people may be less likely to spread infection because, in their cases, virus is shed for a shorter period of time than infections in unvaccinated people,” the study found.
“Prior to this study, some researchers speculated that vaccinated individuals produce similar amounts of virus as unvaccinated individuals and that viral production may be similar across SARS-CoV-2 variants, including the delta variant, but little data existed to support these hypotheses.”
The core truth of omicron, as with delta and before, is this: Vaccination is the most effective known tool to prevent serious illness and death and probably to prevent infecting others.
That’s just a fact.
Another fact is that most of us without advanced degrees in one highly specific field of science or another are going to have to take somebody’s word for that.
The idea that most rank-and-file Americans are equipped to do their own deep research to find the real truth is just nonsense.
We’re all listening to somebody. The only question is who.
There are some good reasons to be skeptical just in general about government pronouncements, decisions and oversight.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s clear failure to prevent or mitigate, and pretty clear culpability in abetting, an opioid abuse epidemic driven by the drug oxycontin, which contributed to tens of thousands of U.S. deaths, is just one good reason.
But in this case, our faith is in the health care professionals here and elsewhere who’ve argued from the beginning that good sense says get vaccinated.
