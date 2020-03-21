The Daily News took a social media beating the other day when we published a guest column that apparently rubbed many folks the wrong way.
The author wrote about being bewildered by some of the hoarding choices made by fellow shoppers at a local market, especially in the face of what he has determined to be a “massive media scare.”
Clearly, there’s something about the coronavirus pandemic — or at least some elements of it — of which he is wary. And he’s not alone. Doubters and resisters are everywhere.
Looking at the reader comments on the column, clearly there are aspects of the writer’s perspective of which many people are equally wary. Vehemently so.
Despite requests to take down the original guest column, we left both it and the dissenting comments where they were.
This health crisis has taken much away from us as a society. Jobs, for some. Retirement savings. Loved ones. And simple pleasures such as gathering with friends.
One thing it hasn’t taken, however, is our right to our own opinions. Not just having them but expressing them. And the right to question. The right to refuse to idly accept what we’re being told. It’s what Americans do.
As a vehicle for reporting the news in our news sections and engendering conversation and interpretation in our opinion sections, we’re glad of it.
But aside from the coronavirus, something else seems to be spreading as well.
It’s a fast-moving wave of judgment. And it’s ugly.
Social media is full of damning posts from would-be virologists bellowing about what you should and shouldn’t do to avoid it and once you’ve contracted it. Parents are under pressure about how to craft the perfect homeschool experience. Some people are being shamed for carrying on with everyday life, whereas others are being shamed for not carrying on with everyday life.
As of Saturday at least, neither the state nor the county are on mandatory lockdown such as California, New York and Illinois are. But we all have been asked to stay at home as much as possible and to not even venture to work unless we are essential employees at essential businesses.
But who are any one of us to say who is essential or not, aside from the glaringly obvious? The guy down the street who heads out to work in the morning looking nothing at all like a doctor or a police officer, EMT or other first responder just might be the guy who makes sure your trash gets picked up. Or who keeps the city water flowing to ensure you can flush when you want to. Or who delivers your elderly neighbor’s medicine.
It’s simply not for any one of us to judge whether he ventures to work or shelters in place. Just raise a coffee cup, say good morning, and wish him well.
We’re all in this together. We’re already mandated to physically distance ourselves from each other. The last thing we need is to compound that distance on a deeper level by judgment or snobbery or ignorance.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
(4) comments
As community spread of covid 19 continues to increase, I wish more masks were available for both healthcare workers and for non healthcare essential workers and shoppers who must be out and about. Some people shop for more than one household.
It would be calming to know that our government is working on it and has put into place the actions necessary for industry to make increased PPE equipment and ventilators.
Thanks for the reminders.
No judgment? No snobbery? No ignorance? What are we, Canadians? [beam]
Here's a Buddhist story -
Many centuries ago, in a monastery in Burma, a young man was practicing meditation. It was the monsoon season. One day the young man's teacher inquired about his progress.
"Master, every day I meditate to find peace, but every day it rains. The sky is gray and gloomy. Everything is soaked and rotting, everything stinks. How can I find peace in such a place?"
His teacher replied - "The problem isn't that it's raining. The problem is that you were expecting sunshine."
Thank you - I completely agree! My personal experience has been positive - customers and employees in the grocery (pretty much the only place I've been recently) have been polite, even pleasant. Everyone is under stress - I believe maintaining courtesy in this uncertain time is essential to maintaining our sanity.
I'm also tired of hearing criticism of our government. No one had heard of this disease 3 months ago. To criticize our leaders for not being prepared, for not knowing the answers, for not having enough tests or gear is so counterproductive. How in the world were they supposed to prepare for this?
Hi Karen, I agree that overall our leaders are doing an exceptional job in trying to keep us safe and calm in very stressful times.
When an issue arises where healthcare workers are begging for intervention, constructive requests and calls for action should be seen not as criticism for criticism sake but seeking solutions to a known problem.
The American Hospital Association (AHA), the American Medical Association (AMA), and the American Nurses Association (ANA) have sent a joint letter asking the President to invoke and implement the DPA for desperately needed medical equipment to fight Covid 19.
Ive been praying every day that President Trump will clearly articulate what he has already implemented and will implement to calm the nations fears and provide the life saving equipment.
In the 3 months leading up to this crisis point, the leadership should have already assessed and addressed this known equipment and testing supply shortage. While pointing fingers is counterproductive, it’s not counterproductive to call for decisive and immediate action from our federal government.
