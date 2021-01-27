A year ago, we were casually listening to news out of China about a weird virus spreading through some place called Wuhan. Americans weren’t paying much attention because it was so far away and so removed from anything with which we had any direct experience.
Galveston was busy preparing for Mardi Gras. Later, we were tossing beads and gathering en masse to catch them as the novel coronavirus was catching flights across the pond. As the last floats were being returned to storage and the last beads and beer caps were being swept up off the streets of Galveston, if we gave any thought at all to the coronavirus, it was, “It can’t happen here.”
But even when it did, we couldn’t imagine that 2021 festivities would be in peril.
As cases rose, then fell, then rose again, as restrictions waxed and waned and as events were canceled, February 2021 still seemed too far away to worry about. But we started to worry in the fall when several krewes began canceling parties and parades. The Knights of Momus canceled on Nov. 16, and the city on Dec. 28 called off official festivities.
It was a sad day for Galveston for a number of reasons.
The economic effect on island businesses cannot be understated. A 2019 study estimates the festival generates $15 million in economic benefit locally; it’s an effect that hits across every sector of business.
Mardi Gras brings tourists who contribute a large part of that income. And for many out-of-towners, Mardi Gras is their first taste of Galveston — and the impetus for return visits to subsequent celebrations or vacations on the island at other times of the year.
It’s a safe bet that some people moved here and contributed greatly after being introduced to the island through a Mardi Gras event.
But it’s about more than money. The jubilation. The dancing in the streets. The finery. The kings and queens and cakes. And the masks, oh, the masks with feathers and sequins that have nothing to do with stopping the spread of COVID-19.
So, we applaud those folks who are doing their best to keep Mardi Gras alive this year. Like Krewe of Saints, which on Monday will launch an online map with about 40 houses that have signed up to be part of a parade of homes, of sorts, where revelers are encouraged to walk or drive a route of Mardi Gras-decorated homes.
Mardi Gras is like Christmas. Even without the traditional trappings, the spirit remains. It’s a season of wild abandon. And while this certainly isn’t a time for that, we can still keep Mardi Gras in our hearts.
Festivities would take place Feb. 5-16 this year — 14 days to celebrate the spirit of the holiday. Try finding something beautiful each day and revel in that beauty. Find a new shade of color you’ve never noticed before. Try a new food. Learn one sentence in a different language or a new word in English that just tickles you. Nail a new joke and tell it with aplomb whenever you can. Dance in the street anyway. Just find a way to make your life a little richer every day.
And remember what happens the day after Mardi Gras ends on Fat Tuesday. We enter a season of reflection, whether it be the Christian season of Lent for you or something else. It’s a time of quiet introspection and focus, a time of cleansing and refreshing and preparation for a some sort of rebirth.
In a way, the pandemic has prepared us for this post-Mardi Gras season, forcing us to slow down, reflect, refocus and understand what it is we need and what we can do without.
Soon, it seems — and we hope — readily available coronavirus vaccinations will usher us to the other side of this thing.
Here’s wishing you a happy Mardi Gras season, all the beads and king cake your heart desires and a whole bunch of whatever enriches you in a real way — all followed by a peaceful period of reflection as we move slowly ahead toward our new post-pandemic reality.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.