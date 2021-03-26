Each year, our local chambers of commerce in Galveston County take the time to recognize those who they wish to thank for a job well done in helping foster a stronger business community.
On Thursday, the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce held its annual membership meeting and awards banquet at the Charles T. Doyle Convention Center in Texas City.
A theme of that meeting was how challenging most of 2020 and the first quarter of 2021 had been for businesses everywhere, especially small businesses that typically are the backbone of local economies.
Those challenges are well known.
In early 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hit small businesses hard from several directions and in ways that linger still today.
On top of the hard work at hand every day for people who run their own businesses, those operators large and small had to manage the health and safety of their employees and customers and bear that expense. They had to deal with supply disruptions and navigate complex, changing government rules both to keep their doors open, as much as allowed, and to seek assistance to survive, to state the challenge briefly.
Early this year, the weather dealt another hard blow with an unprecedented winter storm that shut down revenue, drove up expenses and left many with damage still yet to be repaired.
Less well known is how organizations like the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce quietly helped those local businesses survive during the hard times.
The Daily News is a proud supporter of the good work these chambers do in our community. Chambers of commerce play an important role in supporting local businesses through networking, legislative affairs and educational opportunities.
So, here is wishing the best to the winners announced at the 2021 annual meeting by the Texas City-La Marque Chamber of Commerce.
Congratulations.
• Leonard Woolsey
AWARD RECIPIENTS
2020 Outstanding Citizen of the Year — Warren Nichols, president of College of the Mainland
2020 Jimmy Hayley Community Service Award — Bobby Hocking, former mayor of La Marque
2020 Large Business of the Year — The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston
2020 Small Business of the Year — South Land Title
2020 Chairman’s Award — Rusty Plackemeier to Kirk Broiles, Scribbles USA
2020 Legend Award — Jenny Senter, former chamber president who retired in December 2020
2020 Rising Star Award — KHEA Radio’s Curt Casper and Gardy Garcia
2020 Shining Star Award — Dom Orozco, chair of the chamber’s Golden Division
