The devil, as they say, is in the details. Senate Bill 891 by Sen. Joan Huffman on court administration is what they call an omnibus bill, that is a catch-all involving prosecutors’ offices and court administration policies.
The detail with the horns: a section of the bill that would move many legal notices involving litigation from newspapers to a state-operated website. That means the historic and effective practice of using newspapers as a last resort for notice to missing people about civil legal actions against them would be abandoned in favor of an online repository for these notices.
Notices targeted by the bill include
• Probate matters requiring personal service of papers
• Tax lien notice of sale
• Guardianship proceedings
• Community property proceedings when one spouse has disappeared
• Child custody suits by a parent or guardian
The point of running these legal notices in newspapers is to get them seen, both by the people who are targeted in them and by relatives or friends who notice them and make them aware of the court’s need to contact them.
That simply won’t happen if the notices are buried online, in a low-traffic site owned by the court system.
Substituting newspaper notice for online notice will undoubtedly result in fewer people seeing them. Since our legal system requires anyone who’s the subject of a legal action to be notified, moving those notices away from the local newspaper, where people expect to find legal information, is unfair, as well as ineffective.
It might be easier and more convenient for attorneys to move those postings online, but a so-called cyber-notice has virtually no chance of being seen by average citizens. That defeats the purpose of the “public” notice in the first place.
Adding cyber-notice by establishing a state website for these is fine, but making that the only public notice is a bad idea.
There’s still a long way to go before this bill becomes law, but Monday is a key day. It’s when the Texas Senate State Affairs Committee will consider Senate Bill 891.
Huffman, who authored the bill, chairs that committee and has declined to remove language from the bill that would damage the public notice. To this point, open government advocates have been the ones doing the asking, though, not Huffman’s constituents.
Since she represents a good part of Brazoria County, — the west part of the county butting up to Houston and stretching down to Freeport, and including Lake Jackson — many of you reading this are in a position to make a real difference. Those who live in parts of Brazoria County represented by Sen. Larry Taylor can speak out, as well. Should the bill make it out of committee, every Texas senator needs to know that it should not pass the Senate with this damaging provision attached.
The Texas Legislature is a battle of competing interests. Lobbyists who want laws changed that will make business easier and more affordable for their clients square off with groups of people who want the exact opposite.
What’s important, and what should make it to law, are initiatives that are best for regular Texans. Senate Bill 891, as it is written, will rob people of information they need and go counter to the very principle of public notice. It should not become law.
The Facts
