If you’re looking for a good way to make the world a better place, consider signing up to foster one or more of the dogs and cats overflowing from animal shelters in the county.
Doing so is no small thing. It requires a special sort of person with the time and flexibility to do it, to name a couple, but if you have those, it would be a simple way to make a big difference.
Earlier this month, The Daily News reported that an annual influx of kittens and a seasonal dump of unwanted dogs has pushed animal shelters in the county two or three times over capacity and had workers scrambling to find foster homes and people willing to adopt.
The League City Animal Shelter, 821 North Kansas Ave., for instance, can comfortably manage about 125 animals, said Kim Schoolcraft, animal services manager. But the shelter had more than 400 animals in its system, about half of which were in foster homes.
That roster of people willing to care for animals in their homes until they can be adopted is the only reason the League City shelter is able maintain a no-kill policy, Director Kim Schoolcraft told a Daily News reporter.
Overcrowding was just as bad at the Galveston Island Humane Society shelter, which can comfortably care for about 75 animals, and was trying to find room for double that number, Executive Director Caroline Dorsett-Pate said.
“We are kind of in a panic situation of finding enough homes,” Dorsett-Pate said.
The shelter, 6814 Broadway in Galveston, had been well over capacity for about six weeks, but that’s not uncommon this time of year, she said.
It’s kitten season, when cats give birth, and more people surrender their pets during the summer, Dorsett-Pate and others said.
This time of year, people are going on vacations and families are moving, said Coleen Wilson, operations coordinator for Bayou Animal Services, 3120 Deats Road in Dickinson.
If people don’t want to pay to board their pet or to take the pet with them when they move, they’ll leave it behind, Wilson said.
Some don’t even bother going through the official process of surrendering a pet, she said.
“Sometimes they leave them in the outside kennels overnight,” Wilson said.
The Dickinson shelter was particularly overcrowded because it serves three cities on the mainland, Wilson said.
The seasonal spikes in unwanted dogs and cats are a reminder that people must get their pets spayed or neutered, Schoolcraft said.
That’s the long-term solution to the problem and might take changes in the law to require people to spay or neuter their pets, she said.
In the short-term, the responsible and civic-minded among us, as always is the case, can help by stepping up to take on some of the burden of caring.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.