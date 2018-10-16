Health care officials and medical workers are warning that flu season is getting started early again this year. So, if you’ve put off getting vaccinated, you should get it done soon.
Flu usually peaks in January and February, but physicians and pharmacists say they already are seeing cases.
And putting off getting vaccinated is a bad idea just in general, medical experts say.
One reason is that it takes about two weeks after getting the vaccine for the body to begin producing antibodies against the virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As the season progresses, more of the virus is around and people are generally more likely to contract it, especially those who weren’t vaccinated early, according to health authorities.
In Galveston County from September 2017 to March 2018, more than 5,300 cases were reported, according to the Galveston County Health District, in a season that saw its first reported cases in September.
An estimated 80,000 people in the United States died of the flu and complications arising from the virus last winter, making 2017-18 the deadliest flu season in at least 40 years, Centers for Disease Control figures show.
The Galveston County Health District has made the vaccine available at its Texas City immunization clinic Monday through Friday with hours extended on Tuesday until 7 p.m., and many retailers such as Walmart, Walgreens and grocery stores with pharmacies offer the vaccine as well.
Everyone older than 6 months, including pregnant women, should get the vaccine to either prevent getting the virus or to prevent the risk of complicating illnesses, such as pneumonia, that can lead to death, physicians say.
Vaccination, along with careful hygiene such as frequent hand-washing and refraining from touching your face, are the best hedge against contracting the flu, health experts say.
Misconceptions about the vaccine include the idea that because it’s not 100 percent effective, there’s no reason to get it.
But the vaccine is effective from about 40 percent to 60 percent of the time and people who get flu shots generally tend to suffer less and for shorter periods of time, even if they do come down with it, physicians say.
Meanwhile, people who think they got the flu after being vaccinated often didn’t, but contracted some other, less severe, virus, physicians say.
Vaccination is most important for high-risk groups, including those 65 and older, pregnant women, young children and people with chronic health conditions as well as health care workers and others who live with or care for high-risk people, according to the health district.
Other precautions against the flu, along with washing hands frequently, is staying away from sick people with flu-like illnesses. Those who have the flu should stay at home until they are free of fever, without the aid of fever-reducing medication, for at least 24 hours, health authorities advise.
• Michael A. Smith
