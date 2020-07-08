The plan state education officials issued Tuesday to guide reopening this fall of Texas’ 1,200 or so public school districts is necessary and appropriate.
Some, especially unions representing teachers and other district staff members, will object to the idea of opening schools at all while the coronavirus is still pandemic, and some of that objection will be justified.
Assessed in total, however, the downsides of attempting to send as many as possible of the state’s 5-million-plus public school students back to their campuses for as long as possible are far less than the downsides of keeping schools closed.
That’s a not a radical position, but one supported by the American Academy of Pediatrics, which in late June issued detailed guidance that “strongly advocates that all policy considerations for the coming school year should start with a goal of having students physically present in school.”
The academy argued there already was evidence that school closures during the spring of 2020 had bad consequences for children in terms of their physical and mental health, education and socialization.
“Lengthy time away from school and associated interruption of supportive services often results in social isolation, making it difficult for schools to identify and address important learning deficits as well as child and adolescent physical or sexual abuse, substance use, depression, and suicidal ideation,” the academy argued.
“This, in turn, places children and adolescents at considerable risk of morbidity and, in some cases, mortality. Beyond the educational impact and social impact of school closures, there has been substantial impact on food security and physical activity for children and families.”
The plan state officials issued Tuesday cites the academy’s position and closely follows its recommendations for opening schools as safely as possible.
That’s about the best we can expect in this age of selecting among sets of downsides.
Meanwhile, the economic consequences of keeping schools closed could be staggering. The simple truth is many thousands of Texas parents depend on public schools to care for their children while they try to make a living.
Keeping the schools closed will force many of them, especially those with limited resources, into positions clearly impossible to manage.
Unless the government has some other, better plan for accommodating the legitimate needs of those parents, it must reopen the schools.
The idea there might be some other, better option than simply reopening the state’s public, tax-funded schools is just ludicrous.
Among the downsides of reopening schools is, of course, the risk of spreading the coronavirus to and among the older people who have to manage those operations.
Children and young adults apparently tend to not suffer much from the virus, but something like 50 percent of teachers and other education workers are older than 50, and we can assume some have preexisting medical conditions that heighten the risk of COVID-19 at the same rate as the rest of the population.
It’s reasonable to worry about them, but the academy argued those risks are manageable.
The “ ... preponderance of evidence indicates that children and adolescents are less likely to be symptomatic and less likely to have severe disease resulting from SARS-CoV-2 infection.
“In addition, children may be less likely to become infected and to spread infection.
“Policies to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 within schools must be balanced with the known harms to children, adolescents, families, and the community by keeping children at home.”
The truth is that while we talk about lockdowns, hardly anybody is or can be locked down. Almost everybody, including public school employees, is regularly interacting with others at work and the grocery store, at bare minimum. And if everybody’s being honest, by doing things far less essential than that.
There is risk in opening the schools, just as there is in everything in life, but there is more than risk in keeping them closed.
The academy put it as well as can be:
“Finally, policy makers should acknowledge that COVID-19 policies are intended to mitigate, not eliminate, risk. No single action or set of actions will completely eliminate the risk of SARS-CoV-2 transmission, but implementation of several coordinated interventions can greatly reduce that risk.”
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.