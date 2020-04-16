Social media is stuffed, if you will, with memes about how so many people are waiting out this pandemic on their couches with the remote in one hand and a bag of chips in the other.
What is it about being locked down that has everyone running to the refrigerator every 10 minutes? Has the government given us the go-ahead to eat a loaf’s worth of French toast at midnight? Pork rinds and pimento cheese at 6 a.m.?
Is it our civic duty to stay inside and while away the hours with the only friends we’re really allowed to socialize with — Ben, Jerry, Jim Beam and Little Debbie?
Possibly, it’s boredom. But it seems people started stockpiling junk food — and depleting those stockpiles — the very day stay-at-home orders were announced. Boredom hadn’t even had a chance to set in.
Stress maybe? Or panic? Fear of running out? General free-floating anxiety brought on by a situation that no one in our lifetime has had to endure?
OK, this is new. This is scary. But we’re pretty far into stay-at-home, and clearly the food isn’t going to run out, the grocery stores aren’t going to close, the truckers won’t stop trucking, the stockers won’t stop stocking and the baggers won’t stop bagging.
So maybe it’s time to make a little room on the pantry shelf for some sanity and common sense. And it’s not just about food.
We’ve all gotten a pass — crazy times, uncertainty, chaos and all that. But it’s time to form or re-form some healthy habits.
As a reminder, every day, ask yourself:
• Have I showered?
• Are my clothes (reasonably) clean?
• Have I moved my body?
• Have I fed my mind?
• Have I eaten something fresh?
• Have I had a reasonable amount of water?
• Have I felt the sun or breeze or rain or moonlight on my face and the earth under my feet?
• Have I reached out to someone?
• Have I turned off the TV/video game/phone and walked away from social media for a little while?
• Have I prayed, meditated or just sat staring off into space with a clear mind and no interruptions for at least a few minutes?
• Have I counted my blessings?
And don’t forget to sleep. Preferably in a bed. At night. On as consistent a schedule as you can manage.
The sad truth is that part of what makes COVID-19 so dangerous is that it preys so mercilessly on people with conditions such as diabetes and heart disease. Those who are afflicted with those conditions can’t chance worsening them, and those who aren’t, who are healthy, can’t chance compromising their good health in these times.
Both camps run that risk by playing fast and loose with the rules of salubrious, common sense lifestyle guidelines — pandemic or not.
We don’t know how long this is going to go on, so it makes zero sense to continue in crisis mode in our personal lives. This beast known as coronavirus is trying its best to lay us out. Let’s not help it along.
• Margaret Gardner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.