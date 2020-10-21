Halloween 2020 is gearing up to be scarier than in years past because of the COVID-19 pandemic that’s still lurking in our communities.
For those of you who normally celebrate Halloween with door-to-door trick-or-treating and/or parties with many guests, this year we’re suggesting that you try something different to keep you and your family safe.
One of the tips suggested by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is to have a virtual celebration, if at all possible, to help keep the risk of COVID-19 from being a potential party pooper.
There are several factors that contribute to the risk of becoming infected or infecting others with the virus that causes COVID-19 at a holiday celebration such as Halloween. In combination, these factors will create various amounts of risk, so it’s important to consider them individually and together, according to the CDC.
In addition to virtual events, drive-by or drive-through Halloween events can be added to your celebrations in an effort to keep those most precious to us safe and protected.
Here are some other safety tips to consider this Halloween:
• Attend a costume party outdoors where protective masks are worn and people can remain more than 6 feet apart;
• Have a virtual Halloween costume contest with children and/or your pets;
• Have an outdoor Halloween movie night with family and friends where you can be socially distanced at least 6 feet apart or more;
• Try shorter gatherings versus prolonged periods of time with other people who aren’t a part of your immediate household;
• Limit numbers of attendees as much as possible;
• Provide or encourage attendees to take supplies to help you and others stay healthy such as extra masks, hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol, and tissues;
• Don’t use costume masks in place of cloth masks;
• If serving food, consider having one person serve all the food, so multiple people aren’t handling the serving utensils;
• Avoid any self-serve food or drink options, such as buffets or buffet-style potlucks; use grab-and-go meal options if at all possible; and
• Try a Halloween scavenger hunt-style trick-or-treat search with your household members in or around your home rather than going house to house.
Now, for those of you still planning on participating in traditional Halloween festivities, plan alternate ways to engage in Halloween by:
• Making trick-or-treating safer by avoiding direct contact with trick-or-treaters;
• Give out treats outdoors, if possible;
• Set up a station with individually bagged treats for children to take;
• Wash your hands before handling treats; and
• Always wear a mask.
And, it goes without saying, make sure you and your children only eat factory-wrapped treats and throw away anything that you may have doubts about.
Here’s to a happy and festive holiday season. And, remember to stay safe and practice safety precautions as much as you can to avoid what this potentially scary Halloween season can bring.
• Angela Wilson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.