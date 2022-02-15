On April 11, The Daily News will turn 180 years old — and being 180 is nothing to sneeze at. Yes, we are approaching two centuries of being embedded in and serving the community.
Your local newspaper is not only older than the great state of Texas, but the New York Times, the Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post, as well.
Even the Houston Chronicle is a newbie compared to The Daily News, being founded up the road in 1901.
The Daily News chronicled Texas’ statehood, one Civil War, two World Wars and humans walking around on the moon.
And now, in our second century, we remain standing beside you, telling stories of our communities, helping local businesses grow and finding new ways to offer a hand to those in need.
Being a community newspaper is both an honor and a charge. We are proud of our upcoming birthday. And we are proud to share a relationship with you tracing back to the founding days of our community.
As we approach this important marker in time, we would like to hear from you.
It seems like everyone has a Daily News story — be it about working as a delivery person, having written columns or a letter or about their parents clipping their photos and placing them in a scrapbook. We would love to hear your stories.
We invite you to reach out with your favorite memories of how The Daily News and your lives have intersected. Or maybe share with us the things you like best about our newspaper (as well as how we can improve).
Do you know another thing we’d like to learn? Who is the longest-term subscriber? Or maybe you have a family tradition of subscribing. Or you have a tale from the old days of our newspaper.
While we keep good records, nothing compares to the word of our readers and subscribers. Computers are fine but no match to readers’ emotional memories.
