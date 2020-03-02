Today is Election Day for Democratic and Republican Party primaries in about a dozen U.S. states, including Texas. Super Tuesday is important on the national level because it will greatly influence who will represent those major parties during the November general election, which will determine who represents us.
The voting also will clarify the options voters will have during the general election by culling the field of candidates left to campaign for president. In other words, there might be far fewer Democratic Party candidates for president when the sun rises Wednesday morning.
The outcome of voting today will also influence how those remaining candidates campaign, which planks they drop and which they add to their platforms as they head into major primaries in places such as New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Florida.
Although primary elections in general are party affairs and only a prelude to the decision about who will serve, for practical purposes they frequently are the election at the state and local levels.
Texas politics tends to be a diametric proposition. Democrats dominated state and local races for about 150 years after the Reconstruction Era. Republican candidates frequently were on the general election ballots, but their presence was mostly symbolic.
The question of who would serve had been decided during the Democratic Party primary.
The exact opposite has been the case in more recent decades. In most places in Texas, winning the GOP primary has meant winning the office, although Galveston County was an exception for a long time.
Even into the 2000s, long after the rest of the Texas had gone solidly red, winning the Democratic Party nomination generally secured the office.
Since about 2012, winning the GOP nomination has meant winning county-wide offices and all but a couple of district posts.
Frequently, that was because there was no Democratic Party on the general election ballot.
Although less so than many recent election cycles, that’s true this year in three races.
Most notably, the race between incumbent Cheryl Johnson and challenger Jackie Peden for the office of Tax Assessor will be settled, for practical purposes, in the GOP primary because no Democrat filed for the office.
The same is true in races for constables in precincts 1 and 4.
That might present a dilemma for voters who care about both local and national races.
It’s important to remember that Texas has open primaries, which means a person can vote in whichever primary he wants, without having to declare an affiliation to any party. Voting in a party primary doesn’t restrict who a person can vote for in the general election.
The bottom line is that primaries are an important part of our electoral process. If you haven’t already voted, but you’re registered, you can cast a ballot today at any of the county polling places.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.