Human nature is incredibly resilient. And incredibly beautiful.
In the throes of this pandemic — a health crisis the likes of which none of us has seen before, not on this level — personal health and welfare are top of mind and we’re busy scrubbing our hands, wiping down doorknobs and hunkering down in our own private, highly sanitized cocoons.
But still, we’re helpers. We’re reaching out to one another, friends and strangers alike, in so many ways.
One particular point of inspiration and a source of local pride is restaurants scheduling food giveaways for service industry workers laid off because of the pandemic.
On Friday, for example, out-of-work service workers lined up around Mario’s Seawall Italian Restaurant in Galveston for a food giveaway organized by Second Servings of Houston, the Galveston Restaurant Association, Galveston Restaurant Group, Hey Mikey’s Ice Cream, the Galveston County Recovery Fund and others. Each of the 150 boxes given out contained eight meals, fresh produce and a dozen eggs.
There also were giveaways at Gypsy Joynt and Rudy & Paco, along with many others at various times over the past month or so.
Businesses and people in the service, hospitality and tourism industries have been disproportionately affected as local, state and federal leaders have ordered restrictions on bars and restaurants and closures of tourist attractions. And now they are taking care of their own.
“Everyone’s just aware and recognizes how dire the situation is with our community,” said James Clark, president of the Galveston Restaurant Association.
Nonprofits, churches, business organizations, social and civic groups and government entities at all levels are doing the same for the general public. Schools are feeding children who would otherwise not be fed because there’s just not enough food at home, and they rely on school breakfast and lunch for their meals.
And it’s not just food. Economic development corporations are finding ways to help local businesses stay afloat with guidance and, critically, money. People are parading past nursing homes in their cars to let the residents trapped inside know they aren’t forgotten. Residents are making protective gear to donate to hospitals or masks to give to friends and even hand sanitizer to help others stay germ-free.
And in just so many little ways, people are reaching out, one on one, to check in, lend a hand, share a laugh — from afar, of course.
It just goes on and on. Even when we’re frustrated by the challenges of staying in and forgoing gatherings with family and friends, even as bills pile up and we’re struggling to keep our heads above water, even as people around us fall ill and we worry about our own health, even as ... name the challenge, any challenge.
It doesn’t matter. We see it after devastating natural disasters. We see it after manmade horrors that hit close to home. We see it when tragedy strikes a neighbor.
Human nature is, indeed, a resilient and beautiful thing — especially so in the face of adversity. We remain proud to be a part of this community and commend everyone from our health care workers and first responders, to our homeschooling moms, dads and other caretakers, to every single person out there keeping things rolling for the rest of us, to the businesses and individuals who are helping out and lifting up their friends, neighbors and colleagues.
It may be a long and difficult road to get to the other side of this. But we’ll get there — together.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
