Galveston County is starting to shake off the business-shattering results of shelter-at-home orders related to COVID-19.
And The Daily News understands that as residents begin returning to local businesses, operators are carefully managing the challenge of inviting customers back.
To help meet that challenge, The Daily News is putting up $250,000 to assist businesses in Galveston County recover.
We believe The Daily News Small Business Assistance Program can be an important piece of revitalizing our local economy.
With $250,000 set aside for local businesses to claim, applications for the popular program are rapidly being submitted.
So far, more than $50,000 is in use generating and attracting customers to local businesses.
The program is simple: The Daily News will match dollar for dollar any approved investment by a local advertiser.
The application process takes minutes. Decisions are generally processed within a single day.
This opportunity allows local businesses to reach into the community via the most popular print and digital newspaper and magazine in the region.
The Daily News, with 37,500 locally oriented print readers per issue, is the largest paid-circulation newspaper in Galveston County.
The digital arm, galvnews.com, is seeing record-setting volume with more than 3.5 million page views and a half-million unique visitors in the past 30 days.
And Coast Monthly magazine continues to serve the largest audience of residents and visitors to the island.
Interestingly, each is also ranked top in the state of Texas.
Haak Vineyards & Winery is one local operation using the tool to help drive its business.
“Our small business, like everyone else, has been impacted negatively as a result of this pandemic,” said Cecilia Gabba, business manager.
“We have offered discounts to our customers to try and keep sales coming in. We have also done all we can to reduce our spending.
“Of course, advertising is one of those expenses where we struggled, knowing that many folks can’t get out to support businesses, so why advertise?
“The Daily News offering this stimulus program could not have come at a better time for us. We love supporting our local newspaper, and we can’t thank you enough for providing this program.”
This is a critical time for our local businesses.
If you are a business owner or operator and would like to learn more about how this limited-time program can help your business, reach out today.
The Daily News is here to help our local businesses to recover — and we are willing to invest $250,000 of our own resources to make it happen.
Please contact Amy Scott, revenue director, at amy.scott@galvnews.com or call 409-683-5211.
• Leonard Woolsey
