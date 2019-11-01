Runners have had a week to recover from the eighth annual Daily News Press Run, and thanks to them, newspapers and reading materials continue to flow into the hands of students and young readers across Galveston County.
In case you missed the event, last weekend, hundreds of runners of all shapes and sizes took part in one the rarest races around — one featuring the opportunity to run across the Galveston Causeway.
The Press Run, a 10K, 5K, and 1K fun run, raises money to provide free newspapers to teachers and classrooms across the county. The program, Newspapers in Education, is one of the longest-running in Galveston County.
The race also partners with two highly regarded community organizations — SMART Family Literacy and Big Brothers Big Sisters Gulf Coast. Each plays an important role in the development of children.
SMART Family Literacy is instrumental in helping place books into the hands of children to help them develop the lifelong skill of reading.
Statistically speaking, reading ability and comprehension are key predictors in life. Intercepting and encouraging children to develop useful reading skills helps keep students from falling behind their peers and removes barriers to learning as they progress through school and life. In 2018, the group distributed more than 27,000 books to children in the community.
Big Brothers Big Sisters Gulf Coast provides mentors for children at risk. The group pairs children with adults who invest their free time toward helping the children navigate life. Benefits of the program can range from helping with homework to going bowling, or simply spending time together.
Many times these experiences open up worlds and doors for children who otherwise would never have a consistent, positive role model in their lives. And many times, these relationships last a lifetime.
Through the Newspapers In Education program, teachers — who, many times, spend money out of their own pockets for classroom supplies (the average is $500 out-of-pocket expenses) — are provided copies of The Daily News for reading exercises. And for many students, the copy of the newspaper might be one of the few reading materials that make its way into their homes.
Also, a special thanks go to the sponsors of the race who generously contribute to the effort. From Steve Mataro of DSW Homes, a longtime supporter of the race, to Whataburger, from The Bryan Museum to College of the Mainland, a great debt of gratitude is due from The Daily News.
With their help and support, thousands of students and children across Galveston County are receiving free reading materials.
If you missed this year’s race, keep your eyes open for a race date in October 2020. Also, if you want to contribute to the Newspapers In Education program, donations are received year-round. To contribute, large or small, please reach out to Yvonne Mascorro at yvonne.mascorro@galvnews.com or 409-683-5264.
• Leonard Woolsey
