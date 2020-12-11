City officials and civic leaders in La Marque were right to call for calm and urge people not to rush to judgment after a police officer shot a 22-year-old man dead Wednesday night.
It’s hard to imagine a more effective way to undermine those laudable goals, however, than by being as defensive and tightlipped as officials were at a news conference Thursday.
At that unfortunate event, officials vowed to be transparent, disclosed nothing much and declined to answer even the most basic questions.
In doing so, they appeared to be circling the wagons, rather than setting off along a difficult path to the truth.
Clearly, a lot about this shooting, which is tragic for everyone involved, can’t be disclosed within hours of the shot being fired. Many details might be unknown or unconfirmed and some legitimately should be withheld to aid investigators.
Officials withheld to a ludicrous extent Thursday, however, by declining even to name the man who’d been killed.
It was, perhaps, a case of city leaders being in unfamiliar territory, uncertain about what to do and wanting to err on the side of caution. The city released much of the basic information Friday at Sheriff Henry Trochesset’s urging.
It’s important to understand why the press insists, and the public should insist, on knowing such things.
The simple fact is governments in free societies have no right to treat people they have killed as anonymous, no matter the circumstances.
This falls under the same fundamental truth that forbids the government from treating as anonymous citizens it has arrested, is trying in courts of law or has locked away in prisons.
The Galveston County Medical Examiner’s office confirmed Friday the dead man was Joshua Feast, 22. That information should have been among the first official government statements, however.
It’s a fine point, perhaps, but an important one because reducing those on the receiving end of government force to nameless, faceless non-people is what dictatorships do; such can’t happen here without being condemned.
Officials also declined to name the officer involved in the shooting. No law requires governments name officers involved in shootings. But most do, perhaps because they realize withholding that information is counterproductive to keeping the peace, achieving transparency and preserving the credibility of an investigation in the eyes of the larger community.
La Marque officials said Thursday the officer’s name would be revealed only after the investigation ended. There was a troubling second way to take that statement because the law allows government to withhold names of officers who’ve been investigated unless they’re found to have done wrong. If they’re cleared, their names can be withheld forever.
It would have been a mistake, and counterproductive to the laudable goals of calm, transparency and credibility, which we believe city leaders sincerely want to achieve, to withhold that information even for the weeks this shooting will be investigated, much less for longer than that.
The officer involved in this shooting has an absolute right to be presumed innocent; but so did Feast. His right to that presumption, as well as to life and the pursuit of happiness, was terminated when the bullet left the barrel. Anytime that happens we’re in a situation in which the people also have undeniable rights; among them is to know who has killed someone on their streets in their neighborhoods, and in this case, in their name.
The fact the law doesn’t require it is the result of mere politics. The right is there, nonetheless.
There also was no practical reason to withhold the name. It was known, just not officially acknowledged. People in La Marque already were creating a narrative about how the officer’s personality and past behavior might have contributed to an attempted arrest veering off into a killing. Right or wrong, fair or not, that was happening.
Officials responsible for managing the fallout of this tragedy can’t stop that. They can’t even influence it, much less lead it, by refusing to take meaningful part in the discussion.
Withholding the name was more an exercise of bureaucratic power than an act of responsible leadership.
It’s hard to see how anybody, including the officer, might possibly benefit from that.
The details about Feast’s death are important and should be disclosed unless there are concrete reasons to withhold them.
The broad context of his death also is important, however, and anybody more interested in justice than in grinding a political ax must take that into account.
An awful lot of shooting had been going on in La Marque and environs before police killed Feast. Police had done none of that shooting. Young men much like Feast, and perhaps even Feast himself, had been shooting at each other, at cars carrying each other, at houses occupied by each other and sometimes in instances so random it was unclear who or what the target might have been.
To their great and enduring credit, La Marque police officers had been extremely candid about that problem. They had been so candid as to have gotten themselves in trouble with city image managers. They sought help from other local, state and federal law enforcement agencies and had seized almost 80 weapons and filed more than 40 criminal charges related to violence, mostly by young Black men against young Black men and people who just happened to be near a young Black man.
Feast and the circumstances of his death will dominate the discussion for now, and that’s reasonable. It would not be right or reasonable, however, to argue the violence against young Black men in and around La Marque began with a police shooting at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday, or that police have been mostly responsible for it.
The circumstances of Feast’s death include the deaths of Malik Pratt, 18, gunned down by persons unknown in 2016, and Deon Stewart, 30, gunned down in May, and lesser shootings on April 22, May 3, May 11, May 14 and May 20, to name just those we happen to have on a list, in which people were merely wounded or property damaged by bullets.
It includes far too many examples such as a night early this month when police arrested three juveniles on weapons charges after two shootings hours apart targeting two houses.
Feast’s death indicates a problem, no doubt, and that problem might well include wrongdoing by a police officer. Everyone should heed the urging of La Marque leaders to be calm and withhold judgment while the Galveston County Sheriff’s Office investigates that.
It’s already clear beyond doubt, however, that part of the problem is that young people are at large with firearms and are willing to use those to, as one observer put it, “settle beefs.”
Focusing exclusively on Feast’s death, while ignoring that larger context, would be an injustice to the dead, to the young men who’ve managed to dodge death so far, and to the young men out and about with felonies tucked into their pants. To ignore it would be to abandon them to one of two awful fates — prison or an early grave.
• Michael A. Smith
