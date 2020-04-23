County Judge Mark Henry is getting dubious advice from the lawyers now serving county residents at taxpayer expense.
Recall that in July commissioners court in a 3-2 vote disbanded the county’s in-house legal department and hired private-practice attorneys for those services. Henry and commissioners Darrell Apffel and Ken Clark voted for the measure, Stephen Holmes and Joe Giusti against.
The supporters never articulated a clear rationale. Doing so wasn’t even cheaper, just vaguely somehow better.
One reason a government might want to get its legal advice from contractors, whose employment is even more at-will than staff members, is to ensure legal advice always supports whatever the government wanted to do in the first place.
At issue now is Henry’s assertion that ordering people to wear face coverings while they’re in public during the coronavirus crisis would be unconstitutional.
Henry told a Daily News reporter Wednesday his opinion was based on advice of the county’s attorneys. If the county issued a mandatory mask order, it would be sued, Henry said.
People sue over all sorts of things, but it’s pretty clearly not the case that such an order would be unconstitutional.
It’s not the Constitution Henry’s supporting, or hiding behind, but his own personal ideology.
Jeffrey Abramson, a professor of law and government at the University of Texas at Austin, told that same reporter governments have latitude to issue public health orders.
“A public health order requiring persons to wear a face covering, while in public, during a highly contagious pandemic, is clearly constitutional and any argument to the contrary is frivolous,” Abramson said. “It is the government’s job to prevent any one of us from inflicting harm on others.”
You need not be a professor of law to unmask, as it were, Henry’s extreme libertarian opinion. A Daily News reader commenting on the article about it all cut nicely through the hokum by noting the government can and does demand people wear pants or otherwise cover parts of the body below the waist when in public, pandemic or not.
Taken to its inevitable conclusion, Henry’s assertion is a manifesto for nudism.
Government legally intrudes into our lives in other ways every day, of course, without violating the Constitution. It requires us to wear seatbelts. It forbids us to cultivate hemp. In most cases, it requires us to be vaccinated against infectious diseases to attend public schools.
Some people on the same end of the political spectrum at which Henry planted this particular flag argue the government legally could, and should, ban birth control methods and force women to carry pregnancies to term whether they want to or not.
Whether by political design or sincere personal belief, however, the judge was speaking to and for a real constituency among Americans, and it’s not one that can or should be ignored. It’s not surprising people are galled by, skeptical about and resistant to face-mask orders.
That’s how Americans should react, at least at first, to every government intrusion into the ways we pursue life and happiness.
It’s up to the government to justify the intrusion, and in this case, it has not done a good job of that at any level.
Initially, officials told us we didn’t need masks unless we were ill. Former President Barack Obama did a public service announcement arguing that. They told us only high-grade masks would do any good and to not buy those because we didn’t need them anyway and should leave them for health care workers.
What’s good advice can change as more becomes known about anything, of course, but there’s also been a general tight-fisted approach to sharing information during this crisis, especially among public health officials who’ve overused federal privacy rules to withhold even rudimentary information that had nothing to do with protecting anybody’s identity.
As a result of all that, face masks feel to some like physical loyalty oaths rather than practical measures meant to achieve some public good.
That’s a harvest of controversy government officials at many levels sowed themselves.
It’s still possible to convince people, even among the dissenters, that wearing masks clearly serves a public good. Do that and it won’t matter what any politician says to the contrary.
• Michael A. Smith
