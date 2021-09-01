Nobody who has lived in Galveston County very long has to imagine the misery people in Louisiana have been going through since Hurricane Ida blew ashore.
We’ve been there, and we face every summer with the hard knowledge that, sooner or later, we’ll be there again.
But for everything we know about the destructive power of hurricanes such as Ida and Ike and Harvey, we know two or three things about the goodness and generosity they inspire in our neighbors.
We’ve been there before too, unloading the truckloads of water, canned food and other necessities collected from people all over the United States and shipped here to help us pull through.
People in Louisiana have been especially consistent and pitching in to help when disaster strikes here.
We remember the Cajun Navy that appeared mostly unasked with boats of all sorts on trailers to help ferry people from their flooded homes during Harvey. Some of them got here before the rain had stopped. They worked nonstop for days, and they saved lives.
We remember the bales of hay and bags of feed sent from people in Lubbock after Harvey to feed livestock being raised by Clear Creek students.
We remember the thousands of diapers, juice boxes, toys and children’s books and the red wheelbarrows, upon which so much depended, that poured in to Dickinson after that flood.
We remember it all and because we remember, The Daily News is partnering with the Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce to repay those tangible acts of human kindness and generosity that have meant so much to us so often in the past.
We know you remember too and invite you to join the effort.
If all goes as planned, a semi-trailer will be staged in The Daily News’ parking lot at 8 a.m. Thursday waiting to be filled with things people digging themselves out of a disaster always need.
Trucks also will be staged in Texas City and Santa Fe as part of this effort.
The Galveston chamber also has set up a system to accept relief money, which might be the most effective way to help.
Other groups also are collecting relief supplies.
The League City Lions Club, for example, began a drive for water, diapers, non-perishable food and personal hygiene items.
We’ll report others as they get underway.
We always say disasters bring out the best in good people. We’ve seen that proven true over and over again.
If there’s one thing we could all perhaps use right now, it’s a chance to show our best.
Here it is.
• Michael A. Smith
