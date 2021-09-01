Volunteer Karinn Jones builds a wheelbarrow with her children Amarri, 7, and Michael, 5, at a distribution point in the Dickinson ISD Community Gym in Dickinson, Texas, on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, in the wake of flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey. The Jones, who live on the west side of Dickinson and were spared from the flooding, have spent their time volunteering this week.