Galveston County Judge Mark Henry last week signed off on an executive order requiring poll workers to allow residents to vote without wearing masks. Any poll worker who tries to stop a bare-faced voter from casting a ballot risks a $1,000 fine, according to Henry’s order.
We agree with Henry on this one.
We also agree with medical experts that masking is one of the best personal defenses against the spread of the coronavirus. And we agree that everyone should wear a mask when out in public.
But when it comes to voting, the key word there is “should.” Conspicuous in its absence is the word “must.”
All other arguments aside — be they personal, political, medical, sartorial or just ornery — requiring that people wear masks to be allowed to vote would amount to changing election rules and, well, you can’t just snap your fingers and do that. No one can. Not the president, not the governor, not a mayor or judge or county clerk, not a poll worker. Not even the most passionate and well-meaning pro-maskers.
Heider Garcia, an election administrator in Tarrant County, summed it up pretty well in an interview with KERA News, a North Texas radio station.
“Mandating using masks (for) voters could be the equivalent of imposing new requirements, right? And the law’s pretty clear: If you’re 18, you’re a citizen and you’re registered, you get to vote,” he said. “No one can say you can’t because you don’t have a mask.”
Voting is one of the exceptions to Gov. Greg Abbott’s mask order, issued in the summer and requiring the wearing of masks in public places. The exceptions include children 10 and younger; people with medical conditions or disabilities that prevent wearing a face covering; anyone who’s actively eating or drinking or is sitting down to eat or drink; anyone swimming and anyone exercising outdoors and maintaining a safe distance from others; anyone driving alone or with other members of the same household; anyone participating in any activity that requires temporary removal of the mask, such as for security or identification purposes or for personal care services of the face; anyone voting, assisting a voter, serving as a poll watcher or actively administering an election; anyone leading or participating in religious worship; anyone giving a speech; and anyone who’s exempt under certain provisions of the Texas Division of Emergency Management.
Even many of these exemptions, where it makes sense, come with the rider, “but wearing a face covering is strongly encouraged.”
Until and unless someone starts fiddling with election laws to create an exception granting officials authority in a health emergency to mandate changes to election processes, there really can’t be an order to enforce mask-wearing at the polls — even in the midst of a pandemic.
If you’re genuinely worried about being exposed to COVID-19 at the polls where, chances are, you’ll run into unmasked voters, there are some things you can do to protect yourself and your peace of mind while still exercising your right to vote:
• Consider early voting while there’s still time; it ends Oct. 30.
• Consider curbside voting, which is available at all polling locations. Contact the county election office at 409-770-5108 beforehand with questions about the process.
• Wear a mask, but be prepared to possibly remove it briefly to ensure that the election worker can positively ID you.
• Practice social distancing.
• Take your own pen, pencil, stylus or Q-Tip to use when checking in to vote and marking your ballot. Check with the election office to make sure you take an appropriate item. (Most polling places will have Q-Tips or other disposable implements on hand.)
• Bring hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol and use it after every interaction with people and with voting machines, as well as when you leave.
• Whether during early voting or on Election Day, inside or curbside, time your visit to the polling place strategically. From 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. is a good time as it falls between the pre-work and lunchtime crowds, and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. is likely to be good as well, as it falls between the lunchtime and early-end-of-workday crowds.
But no matter what, just be sure to vote. There’s no solid reason for anyone who’s eligible to vote not to do so. The mask/no mask issue certainly isn’t.
Your right to vote is precious. Don’t let anyone or anything stand in your way.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.