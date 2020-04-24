It’s a safe bet that Galveston County residents are looking forward to next week with either hope or dread in about equal numbers as officials here and in Austin prepare to ease restrictions enacted in response to COVID-19.
Some of us probably are feeling both almost simultaneously.
There’s risk and maybe bad consequence in allowing businesses to resume some operations, which is the core action Gov. Greg Abbott and local leaders probably will take, perhaps as early as Monday.
There’s also risk and inevitable bad consequence, however, in not acting to allow the economy to draw a breath. The question is which best serves the public good.
We argue it’s appropriate, imperative in fact, to begin rolling back business restrictions that have driven the country into an economic decline we’ve not experienced since the Great Depression of the 1930s.
Something on the order of 30 million Americans are newly unemployed, which is more than 20 percent of the U.S. workforce, the highest level of unemployment since 1934.
The U.S. Department of Labor is tracking claims for benefits in batches of 3 million to 5 million a week.
Government efforts to subsidize that disaster could push the U.S. budget deficit to $2.1 trillion by next year, creating a legacy of debt for generations of Americans.
Some will argue that to ease restrictions would be to put something — money’s a common choice — ahead of people. That’s a false dichotomy for several reasons.
It’s all about people: the epidemiological concerns, the economic concerns, all of it.
The outright deniers in the country are wrong about almost everything. They are not wrong, however, that economic depression, unemployment and poverty also cause misery, ill health and death. That’s the one acorn the blind hog found, and it’s an argument liberals have been making, justifiably, forever. They can hardly disown it now.
More importantly, there is no other practical option to gradually reopening society.
Social distancing measures never were intended to reduce the number of people ultimately infected with coronavirus. They are meant to spread the same number of cases over a longer period of time to prevent a huge spike in cases that would overwhelm the medical infrastructure.
The cold, hard fact is that short of a vaccine, which optimistic estimates put a year or more in the future, most of us, as many 80 percent, are going to have to encounter the coronavirus before enough immunity develops among people to end the pandemic.
The plans we’ve seen are not a wholesale reopening of society, but a measured relaxing that might lead to a slight increase in cases and might save some businesses and jobs.
We urge Abbott to move forward, but leave local leaders the power to adjust their own rules to best manage their own circumstances.
In particular, the governor should leave managing beaches to the local authorities who will be forced to manage the consequences of reopening.
The bottom line here is that no matter what state, county and local governments decide Monday, we the people will have to make our own calculated decisions about how much risk we’re willing to take.
That’s exactly what we’ve been doing and exactly what we were doing before any of us had ever heard of the coronavirus.
• Michael A. Smith
Yep. A lot of people will die and a lot of people will lose their livelihoods. The question is, how much of each? And the answer is, no one knows. All we can ask for is people of good will to do the best they can.
