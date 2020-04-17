The good news is Gov. Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump have given initial blueprints to open the state’s businesses and the Texas economy.
The potential bad news is some people just won’t get that things will not return to the old normal. The guidelines for keeping people safe will still apply. The biggest guideline is to not gather in groups.
On Friday, Abbott said restrictions would begin easing next week, starting with the reopening of state parks.
However, reopening some businesses in the city of Galveston might not be as fast as some people would like — especially in the hospitality industry.
When Galveston might begin to lift those orders depends on when Harris County and Houston start relaxing their orders.
“We’re at Harris County’s mercy,” District 3 Councilman David Collins said. “People are going to come down here. We’re a destination for Houston.”
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is still calling for more testing and said this week that talk of reopening the nation’s fourth-largest city was premature.
As soon as Galveston starts easing restrictions, the island will see visitors from Harris County, Collins said. With 4.7 million residents, Harris County is the third most populous in the nation, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Consider that in the nation’s largest city, New York, accounted for 12,199 of the nation’s 36,118 reported deaths either suspected or confirmed to have been caused by the coronavirus. In the Houston metro area, the number of deaths is less than 100. But that doesn’t mean the Houston metro area can’t be hit hard if people don’t follow the guidelines.
It is understandable many people are getting cabin fever. And it is also understandable many businesses want to reopen.
Still, many health officials are worried that if restrictions are lifted too quickly it could spark another round of coronavirus outbreaks. The president and officials in most states have left open the possibility that another round of strong restrictions could happen.
As governors work on plans to get their state’s businesses back open, do your part. Follow the instructions, which will benefit all of us, not just in protecting public health but economically.
• Dave Mathews
