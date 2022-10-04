Ken Paxton has a lot to run from.

The Texas attorney general’s escape from a process server at his home recently would be comical if it wasn’t such a pitiable symbol of his serious shortcomings.

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

We're getting quite a lesson in privilege vs law and order this week.

Jim Forsythe

AUSTIN — A federal judge has ordered Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to testify in a high-profile abortion case, a week after the Republican reportedly fled his McKinney home to avoid being served with a subpoena.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman wrote that Paxton needs to clarify how his office will enforce the state’s sweeping new abortion ban that carries possible penalties of prison time and six-figure fines.

Carlos Ponce

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman - another Barack Obama appointee.[rolleyes]

Carlos Ponce

Liberals are all for the dramatic. But in the end, Ken Paxton will be re-elected. [beam]

Gary Scoggin

Carlos, you are correct, Paxton will likely be re-elected. And that is a horrible reflection on the state of Texas.

Craig Mason

Yes and that is very sad for the state of Texas.

