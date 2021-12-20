Early in the pandemic, there was much philosophizing about unknown terrain and a near universal anxiety about how COVID had torpedoed a sense of control over our own lives and futures.
Some things were out of our control, including financially ruinous lockdowns, loss of work and routines and isolation from family and friends that to this day still have lingering effects.
And just when it seemed we had COVID under control, some old themes reappeared.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 600 points Monday as investors worried a rise in omicron cases would stall economic growth and add pressure to inflation, the Wall Street Journal reported.
President Joe Biden plans an update today on the fight against COVID in the United States, where cases are rising, including in Galveston County, as The Daily News reports today.
Some countries are imposing restrictions to stem the spread of omicron as the holiday season starts. Israel said Monday it would ban its citizens from traveling to the United States or Canada. Over the weekend, the Netherlands reimposed a lockdown, with all nonessential shops, bars and restaurants closed until mid-January. Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin also announced new restrictions, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Omicron isn’t considered more deadly than other COVID strains. But its ability to spread swiftly means more cases, which means more hospitalizations, which affects anyone who needs medical care.
COVID laid bare cold realities about what we couldn’t control, but it also exposed uncomfortable truths about what we collectively and individually could control, namely our weight.
A staggering number of U.S. residents are obese, and because of that have underlying conditions making them more likely to suffer severe illness or die when they contract SARS-CoV-2.
Age and other underlying conditions in people who aren’t obese also affect COVID outcomes. But overweight and obese people have suffered the worst effects of COVID-19 at disproportionately higher rates. Having obesity might triple the risk of hospitalizations from a COVID infection.
A study of COVID-19 cases suggests risks of hospitalization, intensive care unit admission, invasive mechanical ventilation and death all get higher with increasing BMI, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The increased risk for hospitalization and death was particularly pronounced for obese patients younger than age 65, according to the CDC.
Health professionals knew this early on but only recently acquired a better scientific understanding of why.
This month, a group of researchers, mostly from Stanford University, published a non-peer-reviewed study finding COVID-19 might infect fat cells directly, a novel discovery that suggests why overweight and obese people are at increased risk for severe disease and long-COVID syndrome, Fortune Magazine and other national publications reported.
“[Our study’s] data suggest that infection of fat tissue and its associated inflammatory response may be one of the reasons why obese individuals do so poorly when infected with SARS-CoV-2,” Dr. Catherine Blish, a professor at Stanford University Medical Center and a lead author on the study, told Reuters.
Blish and her team studied fat cells of patients who died of COVID-19 and found the virus not only infected the cells but also inflamed them, a response associated with severe COVID-19 cases, according to Fortune.
“The findings suggest that the more overweight someone is, the more susceptible that person may be to severe COVID infections. Someone carrying extra weight likely has more excess fat tissue that could be infected,” Fortune reported.
COVID-19’s ability to invade fat cells might have long-term implications for overweight and obese people infected with the virus, not only severe acute disease that requires hospitalization but also long-COVID syndrome, the researchers said in interviews.
“If we look at the prevalence of obesity based upon 2018 numbers, which is the latest that we see from the CDC, we know that 42.4 percent of U.S. adults have the disease of obesity,” Dr. Fatima Cody Stanford, assistant professor of medicine and pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, said in an April interview with the American Medical Association.
That’s about 14 million children and more than 95 million adults.
Children generally are much less susceptible to COVID-19, but the children who do have bad outcomes, such as requiring ventilation, often also have obesity, Stanford said.
“This is an issue across the age spectrum,” she said.
The vast majority of the patients Stanford has been treating for chronic obesity during the pandemic — adult and pediatric — have lost weight, she said.
Part of that she attributes to a newfound sense of urgency among her long-term patients, according to the article.
If good came from the pandemic, it might just be that we begin attacking obesity — with compassion — as a disease at the same intensity with which we’ve fought COVID. It’s about being healthier, not skinnier. It’s about avoiding a ventilator, dodging death.
Dealing with obesity isn’t easy but, ultimately, it’s something each of us can control.
• Laura Elder
I’m going to say yes and no to being something people can control. It’s a disease, but as anyone who has battled it can attest, it’s not as simple as going on a diet or exercising more. There is a metabolic factor to it and and also some evidence that people are genetically predisposed to it. I fear the way you have written this article, including the closing of it being something an individual can control, will just given ammo to people who fat shame individuals without knowing the facts. How many teenagers and young adults have battled depression or committed suicide because they’re told they’re fat and it’s because they’re lazy or they lack self control? Other eating disorders like anorexia are also not something that can be trivialized and dismissed as “it’s hard, but you can control it and stop it if you want” when it’s not always that simple. I appreciate your research into the article but I fear the way you ended it is short sighted and may end up causing more harm than good.
