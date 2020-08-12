There’s been much talk about how and when students should go back to school while the coronavirus pandemic continues. It’s far from a simple conversation.
But students are returning to virtual learning, and in-class teaching will soon follow, albeit with coronavirus precautions in place.
Although the conversation has focused heavily on academic classes, less has been discussed about the arts. How does one teach theater or dance in a virtual environment? Or lead a choir that’s spread around the room rather than side by side on the stage?
The Daily News reported on that challenge in an article Monday, and it’s clear the county’s arts teachers have channeled their natural creative energy into doing just that. It won’t be easy, but it’s doable.
When classrooms themselves reopen, of course, there will be regulations about masks and social distancing to be observed. Art supplies will be prepackaged for each student, costumes and props will be sanitized between use, for example.
Virtually, Zoom and other online performance halls and gathering spaces will be an important part of the pandemic version of arts education.
And the focus will change. According to local arts instructors, it will move from the big performances that are the highlight of most seasons to having students work more independently on sharpening basic skills like musical scales or vocal exercises, dramatic soliloquies and musical solos.
“There are a lot of learning curves right now, if you can call it a curve,” said Trevor Braselton, band director at Dickinson Independent School District. “It’s more like a line that goes straight up.”
But it’s worth the effort. Whether we’re talking choir, drama, marching band, dance, etc., arts education is a critical part of student life. In an eloquent commentary written for The Daily News, Stephen Duncan, director of fine arts for Galveston Independent School District, explained why.
Dance, he wrote, “teaches students much about the way their body works. The dancer must know their body and how it works so that they may appear effortless while doing things which require great effort.”
Music, Duncan wrote, “is essentially about hearing — about experiencing the world of sound around us in a very special way. Music has a lot of other benefits ... but it’s always about sound. Medical doctors say they use the skills they honed in music when they listen to a person’s heart. Listening allows a mechanic to hear what is going on inside of an engine without having to take it apart first.”
And “theater is about many things, but fundamentally about presentation of thought about telling a story using all the forces available, sets, scenery, props, costumes, actions, lighting, voice, and gesture. Many a CEO has had training in theater, which leads to them being able to share their vision with others.”
In short, the arts have the dual benefit of uncovering and/or nurturing a skill or talent while at the same time preparing students for life on a larger stage. That’s why it’s so important to find creative ways to continue arts education and instruction for students.
We invite the county’s creative-thinking maestros — our arts teachers and instructors — to take their place in the spotlight and take a bow for their dedication to keeping the arts alive and well in the hearts and minds of our students. Bravo! Brava! And thank you.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
