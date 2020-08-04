We heard recently from a woman, a white woman, who attended last week’s Black Lives Matter rally in Dickinson. Not to participate. Not to protest. But to observe.
The event was wet from the rain, loud from the chants. But peaceful.
The woman followed behind the march to the city hall, where speeches were given and emotions were stoked.
Then, she said, another woman approached her, a Black woman. The conversation as told to a Daily News staffer in a casual conversation, not in the context of reporting, went like this:
“Thank you for being here. I want you to know that your life matters,” the Black woman said to the white woman.
“Thank you. Yours does too. All lives matter, really.”
“Yes, they do. But today we’re here to support Black lives.”
It was a moment. A real moment. Between two women. One Black, one white.
And even though there was a hint of tension in the air after the last comment, according to the woman who talked to our staffer, it was still a moment. A real moment. Between two women. One Black, one white.
When she recounted that story to our staff member, both teller and listener teared up. Because that’s what real moments do. They move us. They connect us. They change us, bringing us closer —sometimes only in inches, other times in leaps and bounds — to understanding.
You’ve seen the Facebook memes: “Sounds like thunder outside, but with the way 2020 is going it could be Godzilla.” Or “Mysterious seeds from China. Who called mysterious seeds from China for August?” They’d be funnier if they weren’t so close to true, in a ridiculous sort of way.
There are huge issues at play right now in the country and the world. The anxiety and uncertainty about the pandemic. Rallying against racial injustice. Concerns about police brutality. Political wrangling. Natural disasters that this year seem to just be the greasy icing on a moldy cake.
But beneath the headlines and the speeches and the maneuverings and the big issues are the little people. Human beings. Humans being. Many of us are frustrated or confused. Many of us are angry. Or scared. Or alone. Many of us are suffering in one way or another. Many of us have had our fragile sense of security shredded like tree limbs in a wood chipper. It doesn’t feel good. And it may not for quite a while.
And there’s not one single thing that any single one of us can do to fix everything all at once. But there are two things each of us can do to help move it along and to cope — and help others cope — in the meantime.
1. Do your part in regard to the big issues: Follow the precautions and guidelines around the coronavirus. Vote your conscience. Speak up. Volunteer. Donate. You won’t solve the big problems alone — but you can be one of the million little pieces that, collectively, will.
2. Look for the moments, the real moments, that connect us. Create them, embrace them, act on them. Keep your heart on your sleeve and your humanity intact, and do something, anything, every day to make someone’s day brighter. In doing so, yours will be brighter as well.
It’s been said that a candle doesn’t lose its flame by lighting another candle. Go out and shine.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
