After the Great Financial Crisis of 2008, Americans became familiar with a category of businesses the government considered economic keystones — without them, the entire economy would collapse.
The phrase “Too Big to Fail” took hold as the Federal Reserve injected loans and stimulus packages to save targeted firms and industries teetering on financial collapse. Like it or not, many believe the moves proved effective in staving off an even more profound and prolonged recession.
Fast forward to 2020 and meet “Small Business Is Too Big To Fail.”
The COVID-19 crisis is dangerous to more than just humans. If not managed carefully, a massive number of small businesses in America may too become fatalities. Not to be crass, but small businesses — those with 500 or fewer employees — make up 48 percent of all jobs and 65 percent of all job creation. And many are not able to retain much beyond a modest profit each month. No massive stock offerings, no easy access to lines of credit, and cash reserves are more often than not a shallow pool.
We need to save America’s small businesses.
The recent CARES Act pumped nearly $2 trillion into small businesses hoping to survive this punishingly brutal economic period. One key feature, the Payroll Protection Plan, set aside $349 million for small-business payrolls, only to run dry while millions of Americans’ jobs waited in the pipeline. And then came the political posturing about refilling the fund. This scenario is unacceptable.
There is an old phrase, “if you break it, you own it.”
The government, for good reason or not, broke the back of local businesses. The COVID-19 stay-at-home guidelines abruptly slammed shut the doors of Main Street, USA. And with the actions, millions of jobs dried up overnight.
We are not here to argue the decision — that is up for medical experts to determine. But when it comes to business, as the oldest newspaper in Texas and linked to tens of thousands of local companies, we do know a thing or two about running a small business.
Some of our favorite local businesses unceremoniously were shut out of the initial funding. And with countless applications approved and waiting in the pipeline, millions of jobs were lost. And with those missing paychecks, lives painfully disrupted — some forever.
Imagine your favorite restaurant, your favorite waiter or waitress and your favorite dish — the one you always tell friends about. Now imagine that particular business — and the economic impact — gone forever.
Whether it be 6th street in Texas City, Postoffice Street in Galveston or Main Street in League City, nothing replaces the ingenuity and economic powerhouse of local businesses. As we said, collectively, small business is too big to fail.
When it comes to business, small is the new big. We, as a society and fiscal support system, need to step up and give America’s small businesses a fighting chance to survive. The government owes them no less.
Shop locally, support locally, and don’t give up on Main Street, Galveston County.
Small business is too big to fail.
• Leonard Woolsey
