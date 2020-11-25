We’re fortunate this year, more than in any other year in recent memory, to have a day set aside for the purpose of giving thanks.
Doing that is easy in the good times, although we might sometimes neglect it even then. During years such as this one, we might need to pause and think for a bit about what exactly we have to be thankful about.
There’s plenty, of course, and the exercise is worth the effort. We might start with the fact 2020 is nearing its end. Granted, that’s speculative; the devil we know and all.
Those of us still among the living should be thankful for that alone. Those of us still employed as we were this time last year should give thanks for that.
Each of us can make his own list, but one other thing we might all consider today is giving thanks for having Thanksgiving at all.
The celebration we’ve come to take for granted each year harks back to the birth of the nation, in lore anyway, but it’s fairly recent below the Mason-Dixon and got off to a somewhat rocky start.
Thanksgiving didn’t get much ink in The Daily News until after the Civil War, when the concept of a uniform national holiday became a hot political issue because the traditional celebration was seen down South as “Yankee.”
The first mention of a formal Thanksgiving Day, according to the surviving archive, came in 1866 when The Daily News published a satirical article about Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee being asked by members of the “Reconstruction Committee” to answer such questions as: “Do you have Thanksgiving in Virginia and is the shooting of turkeys practiced on that day?
“Would a Virginia marksman be unwilling to fire at a turkey on that day because it is a Northern custom?”
Most references to Thanksgiving during the Reconstruction Era consisted of the government proclaiming a day for giving thanks and the newspaper asking, “For what?”
On Nov. 28, 1867, for example, The Daily News published a proclamation from Texas Gov. I.M. Pease “recommending and inviting all the people to observe Thursday the 28th as a day of public and solemn thanksgiving to Almighty God for his goodness to us as a people.”
In that same issue, Daily News correspondent Bolivar Ward wrote that if “Andrew Johnson, President of these United States, expects we poor folks to keep Thanksgiving Day on the 28th, he had better send down a few thousand head of turkeys.”
In 1869, President U.S. Grant proclaimed the third Thursday of November as Thanksgiving Day throughout the United States and suggested all Americans give thanks for their good fortune. The Daily News stated the Southern states had not been invited to share in the bounty to which the president had referred.
In 1879, The Daily News opined that despite the year not having been an especially good one, people ought to “keep the feast with grateful gladness of heart. It matters not who invented Thanksgiving Day.
“We can enjoy it all the same whether it originated with the roundheads or cavaliers, the Catholics or Protestants, the Yankees or the ‘rebels.’”
In 1892, The Daily News reported that “last night at the opera house the population of Temple turned out en masse to participate in the novel attraction of Thanksgiving Day,” during which people gave thanks for the year’s blessings.
The spirit of the holiday hadn’t caught on everywhere, however. In Franklin, Texas, on Thanksgiving Day 1892, “300 people of all ages, colors and sexes” turned out to watch as George Freeney was hanged from a gallows erected on the courthouse lawn. Freeney had been convicted of killing his stepson.
The tradition seems not to have caught on here for another few years.
On Nov. 29, 1900, fewer than three months after The Great Storm, The Daily News reported that for perhaps the first time in Galveston’s history, public Thanksgiving services would be held at the courthouse and “it was expected that all good citizens will attend.”
All shops were closed for the afternoon, so people could express their “thanks to Almighty God for deliverance and to the world at large for the gifts and acts of noblest charity and heartfelt demonstrations of sympathy shown us in our hour of greatest affliction and sorrow.”
A lot of water has passed under the bridge, and across various parts of the county, for that matter, in the years since that proto-Thanksgiving almost 100 years ago.
We’ve fought two world wars and seen vast demographic and political shifts that smoothed out those regional shoals upon which early attempts at a truly national Thanksgiving Day ran aground.
When we loathe each other these days, it’s for reasons other than where we came from or reside, mostly.
There’s still plenty to divide we Americans of the day. More than ever, some would argue, although that’s a hard one to sustain against the facts of our cantankerous, rancorous and sometimes downright vicious history.
Be all that as it may, we advocate putting it all aside for the day and, as those Daily News editors argued 140 years ago, “keep the feast with grateful gladness of heart.”
So be you “roundheads or cavaliers,” Yankees or not, Democrats, Republicans, Independents, undecided or well past caring — have a very happy Thanksgiving.
• Michael A. Smith
Thanksgiving Proclamation
New York, 3 October 1789
By the President of the United States of America. a Proclamation.
Whereas it is the duty of all Nations to acknowledge the providence of Almighty God, to obey his will, to be grateful for his benefits, and humbly to implore his protection and favor—and whereas both Houses of Congress have by their joint Committee requested me “to recommend to the People of the United States a day of public thanksgiving and prayer to be observed by acknowledging with grateful hearts the many signal favors of Almighty God especially by affording them an opportunity peaceably to establish a form of government for their safety and happiness.”
Now therefore I do recommend and assign Thursday the 26th day of November next to be devoted by the People of these States to the service of that great and glorious Being, who is the beneficent Author of all the good that was, that is, or that will be—That we may then all unite in rendering unto him our sincere and humble thanks—for his kind care and protection of the People of this Country previous to their becoming a Nation—for the signal and manifold mercies, and the favorable interpositions of his Providence which we experienced in the course and conclusion of the late war—for the great degree of tranquillity, union, and plenty, which we have since enjoyed—for the peaceable and rational manner, in which we have been enabled to establish constitutions of government for our safety and happiness, and particularly the national One now lately instituted—for the civil and religious liberty with which we are blessed; and the means we have of acquiring and diffusing useful knowledge; and in general for all the great and various favors which he hath been pleased to confer upon us.
and also that we may then unite in most humbly offering our prayers and supplications to the great Lord and Ruler of Nations and beseech him to pardon our national and other transgressions—to enable us all, whether in public or private stations, to perform our several and relative duties properly and punctually—to render our national government a blessing to all the people, by constantly being a Government of wise, just, and constitutional laws, discreetly and faithfully executed and obeyed—to protect and guide all Sovereigns and Nations (especially such as have shewn kindness unto us) and to bless them with good government, peace, and concord—To promote the knowledge and practice of true religion and virtue, and the encrease of science among them and us—and generally to grant unto all Mankind such a degree of temporal prosperity as he alone knows to be best.
Given under my hand at the City of New-York the third day of October in the year of our Lord 1789.
George Washington
