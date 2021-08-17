They’re out there … waiting. Can you feel them?
Local meteorologists on Tuesday morning were standing in front of screens showing five tropical storms swirling around the Caribbean. None are headed directly at us or pose any threats, at the moment, but they’re out there — and if none of these five, then others that have yet to form.
Such nervous anticipation is par for the course for the Gulf Coast this time of year, as we wade smack dab into the peak of hurricane season.
And at the same time, the new and more threatening delta variant of the coronavirus is kicking up dust as well.
Two potential threats at once, much like last year. So much to worry, or at least think, about.
Last year was a big year storm-wise. Though we skated through with little real damage, it was one of the busiest seasons on record, having powered through our ABCs and even burrowing into the Greek alphabet.
This year looks to have the potential to be just as active, if not more so. (Of course, “they” say that every year, no?) Thing is, there’s always something brewing in the Caribbean, and we never know what it could stir up.
What we do know is that we have to be prepared. If you haven’t already, now is the time to solidify your hurricane plans. If you’re not sure how to do that, ask your friends, ask your coworkers.
For hurricane preparation assistance with a highly localized touch, check out The Daily News’ 2021 Hurricane Preparedness Guide at tinyurl.com/y424yvgm.
We had a hot 30 seconds or so when it looked like things were getting back to normal — whatever that is — in regard to the pandemic. But delta has come to town, and we’re once again sparring over masking, looking at the rise of cases, hospitalizations and deaths, and now we have the added concern of the great vaccination debate. (But, seriously, get your shots.)
But we can’t let COVID take our attention away from other important issues, especially hurricane preparedness. We’ve said it before, but it bears repeating: Please don’t let one crisis leave you unprepared for the next.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
