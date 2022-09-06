Voters deserve better options on the ballot, but if the past two election cycles in Texas have taught us anything, partisan politicians will do all they can to keep candidates off the ballot if they don’t conform to a party ideology.

That’s why it was hardly surprising to hear that Texas Republicans recently were trying to expel Libertarians from the ballot.

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

And I'm sure that defeated attempt to stifle political competition has nothing to do with the Texas Republican Party's plan to eliminate the popular vote for all state wide offices - Senators, Governor, Lt. Governor, AG, etc., including Supreme Court Justices. These state wide offices are the only races that can't be currently be controlled through gerrymandered redistricting. This would effectively make Texas a red state in perpetuity, even with a blue majority.

(Paragraph 34: State Electoral College: The State Legislature shall cause to be enacted a State Constitutional Amendment creating an electoral college consisting of electors selected by the popular votes cast within each individual state senatorial district, who shall then elect all statewide office holders.

Paragraph 19-d: We support restoring state sovereignty with the repeal of the 17th Amendment of the United States Constitution and the appointment of United States Senators by the state legislatures.)

Kudos to the court for checking the balances of both parties.

George Croix

I’m happy that the Texas Supreme Court understands we live in a Constitutional Republic.

Somebody should tell the elected President……

Anyway, there’s no law against wasting a vote, like ordering a T-bone at Baskin Robbins…

