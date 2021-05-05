It feels surreal. And momentous. And maybe even a little disconcerting that the county closed its mass vaccination hub at Walter Hall Park last week.
Now instead of traffic cones and constable cars directing vaccination seekers into the sprawling park and keeping everyone else out, traffic around the entrances is back to normal. Nary a sign of the county’s massive and well-coordinated effort to get shots in arms during one of the most scary and chaotic times in the country’s history.
Although it was in operation for only 14 weeks, the site — for many people, at least — represented the county’s triumph over the chaos. It was our attempt to tell COVID-19, “Nuh-uh, not here.”
It felt proactive, and it felt safe. And it made many of us proud. There are those who will argue that, which is their right, of course, but we stand by it and continue to applaud the county for its well-managed efforts and for leading the way in testing for COVID when testing was all we could do and for getting it together seemingly at the drop of a hat to get us inoculated when that option became available. Hiccups and missteps aside, Galveston County was on top of it.
Now the mass vaccination hub is closed. Although there’s nothing “normal” about turning a serene city park into a site where hundreds of thousands of people line up in their cars to get needles jabbed into their arms, it came to feel normal. And now, not having it there feels less than so.
But that’s just a ghost feeling, and closing the site makes sense. Local Health Authority Dr. Philip Keiser reported last week that more than half the county’s population has had at least the first of two COVID-19 shots, with the number of fully vaccinated residents approaching the 40 percent mark. And the demand for the vaccinations is quickly dwindling.
But that’s far from 100 percent and far even from the 70 percent to 85 percent experts say is required to get to the herd immunity that will ultimately wrestle this beast into submission. That means there’s still work to be done and that it’s time once again to pivot.
Fact is, the hardcore anti-vaxxers won’t be moved, no matter what. But there are segments of the population that have had a hard time getting to where the shots have been available; there are others who just aren’t sure and need more education about the vaccines; and still others are on the fringes and require more outreach.
With the mass hub gone, vaccination efforts are turning to doctor’s offices, pharmacies, even supermarkets. The Galveston County Health District in Texas City will open a permanent one-day-a-week vaccine clinic in its offices, too.
Already we’ve seen some creative outreach efforts: taking shots to seafarers on a visiting ship/floating museum docked in the Port of Galveston, for example, or nurses going door to door in a Friendswood business park. Mobile vaccination units in deeply hesitant or underserved communities should be an integral part of the newly focused effort.
Keiser promised that community outreach will be part of the county’s plans moving forward.
“We don’t just want to give up,” he said.
And, he said, “Every day we have to be somewhere, doing something.”
We applaud the intention and fully believe in the county’s ability to keep up its proactive good work in effort to get as many residents as possible vaccinated, moving us toward herd immunity and reclaiming life as we know and love it.
We’ve pivoted before, and we’ll do it again.
• Margaret Battistelli Gardner
(1) comment
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.