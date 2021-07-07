If Texas leaders at any level are interested in taking on what might actually be an existential threat to the state’s economic and social health, they should tune into and consider ways to counter the great damage COVID-19 wrought among grade-school students.
A report the Texas Education Agency released last week about standardized test results for the spring of 2021 settled the great debate about whether distance learning is inferior to, as good as or maybe better than teaching students in public school classrooms.
It also proved whole crops of Texas students are far behind where they should be on the road to becoming educated citizens.
The verdict about remote learning is students at large did far better in 2019, when the vast majority were at desks in classrooms, than in 2021 after more than a year of distance learning.
Test scores on end-of-course assessments for high school students and State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness exams for grades three through eight were down in every category except two high school English courses, according to the Texas Education Agency.
Even more troubling, 2021 test scores were down by double-digit percentage points in 15 of the 30 categories the agency measures compared to 2019: Algebra I, down 21 points; eighth-grade math, down 20 points; third-grade math, down 18 points; fifth-grade science, down 18 points; and so on.
An awful lot more than just distance learning was happening in the year before students took these rounds of tests, of course. Everybody’s life was disrupted in ways beyond just school. Educators, to their great credit, had to build distance-learning systems from scratch and on the fly. That they were able to do it at all, never mind the flaws, was remarkable.
But the declining test scores were especially profound among distance learners, according to the agency.
“Districts with higher percentages of students learning virtually experienced a greater degree of declines,” the agency said in releasing its report.
Whether the core cause is something inherent to remote learning or the general societal disruption COVID-19 caused, the fact is millions of Texas public school students are further behind than they were, which in many cases already was behind where they ideally should have been.
The Texas Legislature has an opportunity during special sessions to consider what that problem might mean for the state’s economy and society. The question is whether legislators have any interest or the political will to take on something other than the partisan tail that wagged the dog during the regular session.
Unfortunately, such interest and will is little apparent in the list of topics Gov. Greg Abbott issued Wednesday for the special session set to begin Thursday. It’s mostly a list of ideological talking points meant to excite party loyalists and address problems existing mostly in their minds — “election integrity,” border security, transgender people in sports, abortion and critical race theory, to hit the marquee items.
Texas lawmakers might accomplish something by grinding those axes, but that something won’t keep the state economically competitive or socially healthy.
Doing that would require some attention to and greater investment in public education.
• Michael A. Smith
