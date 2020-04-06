Among the people being wrongly maligned during the COVID-19 crisis are those pointing out that various government restrictions on movement, assembly, the free conduct of legal business and other basic rights are fundamentally unconstitutional.
We believe the dissenters are going too far in arguing restrictions should immediately be lifted because we believe officials who argue that doing so would undermine legitimate and compelling efforts to protect public health and safety.
The dissenters are not wrong, however, in their basic arguments that government orders restricting where people can go and what they can do are infringements on our basic civil rights — they are infringements on the very things that make this a free nation.
The question is whether they are necessary and, most importantly, temporary.
Government response to the virus outbreak, whatever its immediate merit and urgency, has pushed this nation and many others around the world into a strange new zone where exists real risk beyond, and equally as complex as, those COVID-19 poses.
Some orders issued across the country already are being challenged in court as people argue against the government’s authority to do everything from banning church services to closing golf courses to ordering people into quarantine.
Some countries are using the pandemic as justification for expanding surveillance programs established to battle terrorism. Israel, for example, is using cell phone data collected secretly to help it track suspected terrorists to instead track people infected with coronavirus.
That might be proper and prudent during the crisis, but it’s also decidedly Orwellian.
The fact is that so far most of what various levels of government have ordered amounts mostly to strong suggestion. Police are not attempting to round up people for gathering in groups of 11 or 12, and the jails aren’t filling with business owners accused of violating government orders. In fact, it’s probably harder to get arrested today than it ever has been.
For the most part and at this point, people are agreeing to heed government orders in service of the greater good. That, as we’ve argued before, is how it should be in a nation of free people.
But civil libertarians are justified in keeping a close eye on it all.
“So far, we haven’t had draconian methods, like armed police blocking people’s movement in the streets, surveillance and phone tapping,” Larry Gostin, a public health lawyer at Georgetown University, told The New York Times recently.
“But we are seeing lockdowns of millions of citizens like we have never seen before,” he said. “We are on the precipice of something that could transform American values and freedoms.”
So, let’s not scorn the dissenters. They are and always have been vital to the maintenance of democracy.
Their arguments and litigation are the body politic’s immune system reacting as it should to intrusion by an offensive, foreign thing.
• Michael A. Smith
