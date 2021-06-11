The Daily News joins U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher in calling for the U.S. Postal Service inspector general to investigate serious, chronic problems with mail delivery in the Houston region.
Fletcher, who represents the 7th Congressional District in Houston, told the inspector general in a June 4 letter her office had received more than 100 complaints about postal facilities, including the North Houston Processing and Distribution Center, through which all U.S. mail to and from Galveston County must pass.
We emphatically second Fletcher’s call for the inspector general to act, and argue any review of service problems should include, at very least, operations at the Bob Lyons Post Office in Galveston.
It’s a fact beyond doubt that serious problems exist with mail delivery in this region. Part of that problem, perhaps the core of it, is postal officials in Galveston, in Houston and in Washington, D.C., have so far refused to acknowledge there are any problems.
U.S. Rep. Randy Weber also has queried Postal Service leaders in Washington, who said they were unaware of any chronic problems.
That position is the result of either willful ignorance or just plain bureaucratic dishonesty.
We used the words “delivery problems” for brevity’s sake, but that’s an understatement and also something of a euphemism.
We’re talking, among other things, about mail going missing, vanishing after having been entrusted to the U.S. Postal Service.
Fletcher told the inspector general her constituents complained about checks going missing from the mail.
“In one case, a check worth $22,000 was stolen,” Fletcher wrote.
“While my staff has worked with local Consumer & Industry Contact Managers to attempt to solve these cases at an individual level, the continuation of these types of complaints are indicative of a larger problem with the mail system in Houston.”
Fletcher is absolutely correct that the problem is larger than a few isolated instances at a few facilities.
Daily News business managers can confirm dozens of checks routed though the North Houston facility have simply vanished.
These were checks sent in many cases by longtime Daily News readers to pay their subscriptions as they had done routinely and faithfully for years. The problem isn’t with the subscribers, nor is it with the newspaper’s processing systems. It’s with the postal system.
Other examples of a larger problem are these:
• In January, numerous Galveston residents reported checks they’d posted in mail boxes at the Bob Lyons branch had been stolen and washed.
• In March, police in Edna, Texas, near Victoria arrested two people in possession of 60 stolen checks and some Postal Service keys.
Adding insult to injury for Americans who rely on the Postal Service and who’ve trusted and supported it for most of their lives, has been an imperious and dismissive attitude among Postal Service employees who are supposed to be consumer advocates.
They have universally acted as if the public had no stake in these problems and no right even to information about the progress of investigations into the thefts.
This is an intolerable situation for the public and very well might be an existential threat for the Postal Service, because many who can afford to have solved the problem by ceasing to use the U.S. Mail altogether.
It’s well past time for the inspector general to act.
• Michael A. Smith
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.