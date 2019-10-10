This is National Newspaper Week in America.
So what does that mean today — or for that matter, tomorrow?
Frankly, a lot.
Newspapers, and the work they do in local communities across America, might be more important now than ever before. As our lives run at a faster pace — running from kids’ soccer games to trying to balance our home budgets — most of us do not have time to pay close attention to the world too far beyond our doorsteps.
Attending a city council meeting or rummaging through police reports is not high on the average person’s to-do list. Nor is constantly working to ensure governments don’t chip away at our constitutional rights or a zoning approval quietly passes resulting in an oil well springing up in our backyard.
Don’t laugh, this happens. And it is exactly what those behind the keyboards at The Daily News do each and every day. Chronicling events, picking at something that doesn’t look right, or telling the stories of those who cannot do so, is our bread and butter.
For those who truly bleed ink, this is not a job, but rather a calling. We are hardwired to ask questions on behalf of others, seek answers for the person who called about a missing sewer grate, and to make sure no one — with the stroke of a pen — reduces your right to know and participate in government both large and small. To us, these details help us help others understand the world around them.
In truth, all of us have a bit of ink in our blood considering this shared bond. And that brings us to the next issue, how you can help.
Local newspapers are essentially small businesses. While some consider what we do an almost public utility, it is not. There are thousands of newspapers across this nation who hire employees, pay taxes and donate to local charities. We wish to be good stewards in all we touch.
But to do this, we need your support. Each day more than 30,000 people read a printed Daily News edition and another tens of thousands read the news digitally. Subscribers, people willing to invest in local community news, make this possible. Odds are, if you are reading this, you are one of those people. We thank you and trust you’ll continue to allow us to serve you.
But here is a thought — ask a friend to subscribe to a newspaper. Seriously. A local newspaper is something special, your representative out working on your behalf. We’ve got your back, so to speak. But to do so, we need your — and others’ — support. We can’t do this alone.
In today’s world of an endless buffet of content choices, we hope you’ll find The Daily News a good formula for you and your family to make good and informed decisions. Your support, is in turn, an opportunity for you to show you care about local journalism and the impact it can have on your community and neighbors. Ink matters.
If you look at it that way, maybe we all have a little ink in our blood.
• Leonard Woolsey
The Daily News is the oldest newspaper in the state of Texas, founded in 1842.
