Hundreds of families across Galveston County will have a Blue Christmas this year — and that’s a good thing.
A wonderful thing, really.
Forget the mournful crooning of Elvis and other songbirds of the old holiday chestnut. Blue Christmas has a whole new meaning, thanks to compassionate law enforcement agencies around the country and the communities that support them. And Galveston County is no exception.
The Blue Santa program is an officer-operated nonprofit organization that provides Christmas gifts for families in need.
Several police agencies in the county have similar programs operating under different names — Shop With a Cop and Pack the Patrol Car are a couple.
Whatever the name, the programs can turn the holidays around for those families, relieve feelings of stress, sadness and even guilt for parents faced with financial burdens, and brighten the Christmas morning faces of children of all ages.
Police departments collect donations of gifts and cash from churches, businesses and the community in the months leading up to Christmas and then distribute them to families in need.
Most social service agencies report the need this year is bigger and this hard year follows a couple of hard years. Economic stresses of the pandemic years have been replaced with new ones such as soaring housing costs and generally high inflation, especially for basics such as food.
As magical as they are, the holidays couldn’t change that. All the goodwill and season’s greetings in the world can’t fill a stocking when there simply isn’t enough money and Mom has to choose between a gift under the tree and an eviction notice on the door.
Programs like Blue Santa help. They offer a bright spot and a semblance of normalcy, even if both are fleeting, during dark and turbulent times.
We’d like to offer a hearty ho-ho-ho and thank you to police departments and the sheriff’s office for encouraging these programs, to the officers who organize them, collecting and distributing the gifts, and to the people of the communities who support them with donations.
While you’re out this weekend working on your holiday buying list, consider picking up a few things to contribute to one of the many drives underway this year.
It will make you feel good and someone else’s Christmas better.
We all know Christmas isn’t about the presents, but they do offer a bright spot in an otherwise challenging holiday season. And these gifts, especially, are so much more, since they represent the spirit of giving, of community and fellowship, of family and of love that is, after all, what it’s all about.
• Daily News editorial board
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.