What a week. What a time. Many in this building on Teichman Road have covered crises. Hurricane Rita and the calamitous evacuation that near-miss caused. The direct hit Hurricane Ike delivered and the night of terror and heroism that was Hurricane Harvey.
Many of you, of course, lived all that up-close and personal. Most of us know something about disaster.
This thing at the door now is a beast of a different sort. Always before, in a few hours, the clouds moved on, the water ran off and the sun rose again.
The coronavirus calamity is especially unsettling because of the scope and the uncertainty.
As we’ve noted before, however, we as a nation and a people have weathered events at least as dire before. This crisis will pass, and the sun will rise on time.
It might be good to recall the words Franklin D. Roosevelt spoke during another dire time.
“(L)et me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is ... fear itself — nameless, unreasoning, unjustified terror which paralyzes needed efforts to convert retreat into advance.”
But to the actual point: People might be out of a lot right now — out of things profound and things mundane, out of patience, perhaps, out of school and out of circulation.
Many are not out of opinions, however, and those are stacking up here. That’s good. People with strong opinions are not out of hope, the one thing we must not lose.
So, we’re going short today in Our View to make room for what’s on your minds and to say keep those columns and letters coming.
• Michael A. Smith
